Theatre program seeks donations

In addition to providing entertainment to Antioch for more than 90 years, the El Campanil Theatre has cultivated the performing arts for East County youth through the theatre’s academy. It now seeks the public’s help to continue that tradition through its current fundraiser.
It began Oct. 31 with a goal of $50,000 for “El Campanil Theatre Academy, and it ends Dec. 31. The figure is higher than their 2021 “Projecting the Future” campaign goal of $35,000, which enabled them to buy a new projector with the capabilities to show movies in 4K, according to marketing director Erin Green. She did not disclose the fundraising total so far for this campaign.
The academy is a tiered program that offers its students an education in the performing arts, along with tools for career placement in the performing arts. These classes are taught by industry professionals and range from acting, design, voice, movement, playwriting and directing, according to their website.
“We want students to know that there are real viable career paths in the arts,’’ Green said. “What is so special about this community is watching the growth of our young artists during each production. They gain so many new skills like time management and teamwork. We know that art is a powerful force, and we’re so proud to be able to create this space for them to explore their talents. We’re so proud that this community has supported us in East Contra Costa county so that our children can have access to these programs, which might have been out of reach for some families.”
During 2022, the El Campanil offered more than $5,000 in financial aid to their students. But they want to do more with the money raised, including offering more classes for all age levels, adult classes, along with creating programs that offer after-school courses at schools across East County, according to their website.
“The money from the 2022 campaign goes 100% to the El Campanil Theatre Academy,” Green said via email. “Donations this year will go to some technology upgrades such as more mics and mic belts for young actors, hiring more teachers, expanding our programming, and of course financial aid. We have never had to turn away a family due to the inability to pay.”
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, they now use a variety of ways to encourage patrons to donate, including an “add a donation” function on the website when purchasing tickets, along with sending mailers to previous donors and offering donations at their live events.
“The pandemic has definitely impacted a venue such as ours,” Green said. “As you know, many live events were shuttered, and even though all restrictions are lifted, we are still trying to get to ‘normal.’ To put it in perspective, even Broadway show attendance is down 40%. We have survived thanks to our donors’ generosity, and by applying for various grants.”
The El Campanil Theatre is a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization, and all donations made are fully tax-deductible, for more information to donate, visit https://bit.ly/3WKWkmv.
