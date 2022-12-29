Theatre program seeks donations

Photo courtesy of El Campanil

Money raised from the 2022 fundraising campaign will go towards expanding the El Campanil Theatre Academy along with offering financial assistance for its students.

In addition to providing entertainment to Antioch for more than 90 years, the El Campanil Theatre has cultivated the performing arts for East County youth through the theatre’s academy. It now seeks the public’s help to continue that tradition through its current fundraiser.

It began Oct. 31 with a goal of $50,000 for “El Campanil Theatre Academy, and it ends Dec. 31. The figure is higher than their 2021 “Projecting the Future” campaign goal of $35,000, which enabled them to buy a new projector with the capabilities to show movies in 4K, according to marketing director Erin Green. She did not disclose the fundraising total so far for this campaign.

The academy is a tiered program that offers its students an education in the performing arts, along with tools for career placement in the performing arts. These classes are taught by industry professionals and range from acting, design, voice, movement, playwriting and directing, according to their website.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription