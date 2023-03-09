These are the keys to her success

Photo by Payman Family

Edna Hill Middle School student Sultona Payman won first place at the U.S. International Open Music Competition for her performance of “Doctor Gradus ad Parnassum” by composer Claude Debussy.

For her first piano competition, 12-year-old Sultona Payman faced down the anxiety of her youth and just decided to make music in the U.S. International Open Music Competition.

She walked away with first place.

“I was actually amazed; usually some competitors for their first composition don’t win first place,” Sultona said. “I was really nervous, and I thought I would mess up. But I actually did get first place and I was really shocked and surprised and happy.”

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription