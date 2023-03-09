These are the keys to her success

For her first piano competition, 12-year-old Sultona Payman faced down the anxiety of her youth and just decided to make music in the U.S. International Open Music Competition.
She walked away with first place.
“I was actually amazed; usually some competitors for their first composition don’t win first place,” Sultona said. “I was really nervous, and I thought I would mess up. But I actually did get first place and I was really shocked and surprised and happy.”
Sultona, a seventh grader at Edna Hill Middle School, has been playing piano for seven years, with her mother, Yulduz Payman, as her teacher. She is an advanced piano student and won with the piece “Doctor Gradus ad Parnassum” by composer Claude Debussy. Payman said she enjoys playing the piece because of its unique techniques and its roots in Greek mythology.
According to its website, the United States International Open Music Competition has promoted the best of classical music since 1992 among young musicians through its annual piano competition events and wants to expand the competition to include all aspects of classical repertoire in solo, duet, ensemble, and concerto events.
Over the years, the group has grown from a 500 entries into state competition to more than 1,000 entry national and international level competition. Donations support their Scholarship Endowment Program, which provides musicians scholarships towards their pursuit in music.
This year’s competition was held at the Oakland Inter-Stake Center of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints from Feb. 13-18.
Her father, Ed Payman, entered her in the competition, and both he and his wife were nervous for her. But they also were proud when she won first place in her first competition. “It was a happy moment to see your child become a first-prize winner. It is the happiest moment for parents,” Ed said. “All this hard work you do, especially my wife. I can see the practice that she did with her. It was outstanding, I was very impressed and very happy for that.”
Yulduz Payman started teaching Sultona at a young age and now teaches her younger brothers piano. But despite her age, she regularly makes time to practice and is motivated to improve her technique. “She never gave up, and she’ll go ‘oh it’s time for practice’ and she’ll just go and be on the piano for a long time,” Ed Payman said.
Sultona’s dedication to piano stems from her enjoying playing, and in times of boredom she will go sit at the piano and practice. Sultona also said she has a passion for art, and regularly uploads videos to both her YouTube channels, where she features her piano performances a lot with the paintings, sculptures and other art she creates. She not only has dreams of continuing piano and winning more competitions, but she also has aspirations of becoming a scientist.
Sultona plans on entering another competition next summer and wants to continue placing in any competition she enters. To see her performances and the art she creates, visit her YouTube channels at http://bit.ly/3ZDTEJu and http://bit.ly/3J8MqWS.
