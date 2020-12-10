The Town will apply for a grant through the California State Parks Proposition 68 Statewide Park Program to create a new linear park on the south side of Clipper Drive.
Recreation Programs Supervisor Monica Gallo said that section of land met the requirements of the grant. She looks forward to getting an idea of what the public would like to see done to it.
“Town staff is excited for this opportunity and feels this would be a great addition to our community,” Gallo said. “The grant requires a community engagement process that we believe would be an excellent way to involve the residents of Discovery Bay. We would love to hear your ideas and have you as part of this discussion.”
To gather public opinion and ideas, the town will host meetings on Wednesday, Dec. 16, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; Monday, Jan. 11, from 10 to 11 a.m. and 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Jan. 17, from 10 to 11 a.m.; Wednesday, Jan. 20, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; and Tuesday, Feb. 2, from 2 to 3 p.m. Interested parties must register in advance by calling the community center at 925-634-1733.
