Residents recently helped the Friends of the Brentwood Library and the Brentwood Library Foundation raise $2,380 and receive a matching donation of $2,380 from Travis Credit Union, through the Travis Credit Union Foundation’s COVID-19 Relief Initiative.
The $4,760 will allow the Friends of the Brentwood Library and the Brentwood Library Foundation to provide support for distance learning for students of the Brentwood Union School District through resources provided by the Brentwood Library.
“We are deeply grateful to the Travis Credit Union and the Travis Credit Union Foundation for this wonderful support,” said Kathy Mount, President of the Friends of the Brentwood Library.
Diane Alexander, president of the Brentwood Library Foundation, expressed gratitude for her community.
“Once again the people of Brentwood have proven through their generosity how eager they are to donate to efforts to improve the lives of our children,” she said.
Staff from the Brentwood Library and the Brentwood Union School District will collaborate on projects that best serve students engaged in distance learning.
“The Travis Credit Union Foundation is grateful to the Travis Credit Union for matching donations made to our COVID-19 Relief Initiative,” said Damian Alarcon, President of the Travis Credit Union Foundation. “It is allowing us to make an even bigger impact in the community by doubling our donor dollars. Partners like the Friends of the Brentwood Library and the Brentwood Library Foundation are integral to the fabric of our communities, and we value the work that they are doing, especially in the aftermath of COVID-19.”
