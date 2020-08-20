Working in conjunction with the Friends of the Brentwood Library, the Travis Credit Union Foundation announced the Brentwood Library Foundation has been selected to participate in the COVID-19 Relief Initiative.
“The Travis Credit Union Foundation will match gifts up to $20,000 in total,” said Diane Alexander, Brentwood Library Foundation president. “People have been generous in their support for the library, and this challenge gives us all an opportunity to support an important institution that continues to serve us even during the pandemic.”
Liz Fuller, library manager, called it a remarkable challenge.
“We thank the Travis Credit Union Foundation for the confidence they have shown in the work we do at the library,” Fuller said. “We look forward to putting the donations of the community and their matching funds to exceptionally good use for the benefit of people in our community during these difficult times.”
The Travis Credit Union Foundation launched the initiative as a competitive program and awarded the challenge grants based on applications from nonprofit groups. The Travis Credit Union Foundation will match funds raised for each group once those funds for each group reach $250 in community donations for a specific organization.
To make a donation, visit https://tcufund.org/ways-to-give.
