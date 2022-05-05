Eastern Contra Costa Transit Authority (Tri Delta Transit) CEO Jeanne Krieg was recently honored by the California Association for Coordinated Transportation in Newport Beach at the CalACT spring conference.
Krieg, a 31-year veteran of the transportation industry, was awarded a spot on the California Association for Coordinated Transportation Wall of Excellence, which recognizes individuals who have had a long and distinguished career in public transportation and have made outstanding contributions to CalACT and the transportation industry.
“I was surprised and humbled by this recognition from my industry,” says Krieg. “All of the employees and board members at Tri Delta Transit are a part of this award: their support, dedication, and hard work are what makes our agency successful.”
Under Krieg’s leadership, “Tri Delta Transit is a very forward thinking and innovative agency,” said Chairman of the Board of Directors Ken Gray. “Tri Delta Transit has been first adapters of electric and hydrogen technology, use of various app technology, and in the forefront of employee practices to retain employees and create an optimal work environment.”
The California Association for Coordinated Transportation (CalACT) is a statewide, nonprofit organization that represents the interests of small, rural and specialized transportation providers. CalACT, in existence since 1984, promotes:
– striving for professional excellence in the field of transportation
– the notion that mobility is essential to the freedom and quality of life for everyone
– agencies can create solutions by working together.
CalACT advocates for the industry, provides resources, sponsors conferences that promote idea and knowledge sharing, and implements programs such as bus procurement cooperative.
