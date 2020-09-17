Trump parade sets sail in the Delta

Photo by Tony Kukulich

Boats took to the bays of Discovery Bay over the weekend, as participants came out to show support for President Trump, military and law enforcement.

Delta waters became the scene of a parade supporting President Donald Trump, military and law enforcement on the afternoon of Saturday, Sept. 12.

[Photos] Trump boat parade in Discovery Bay

1 of 13

The parade was organized by local citizens and included 154 participant boats, 13 wave runners orchestrating security and Contra Costa County Sheriff’s marine patrol boats.

“It was amazing being with over 150 boats supporting our law enforcement, veterans and our president,” Jim Mattison said. “By far the largest boat parade Discovery Bay has ever seen.”

Participants said the atmosphere was positive and respectful, with all boats observing the “no wake” rule.

The parade cruised through the town’s bays for approximately three hours, before anchoring in Harbor Bay.

Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags