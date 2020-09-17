Trump parade sets sail in the Delta

Delta waters became the scene of a parade supporting President Donald Trump, military and law enforcement on the afternoon of Saturday, Sept. 12.
A boat parade in support of President Trump drew a large number of boaters to Discovery Bay, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Bobby Love was on hand as a boat parade in support of President Trump drew a large number of boaters to Discovery Bay, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A boat parade in support of President Trump drew a large number of boaters to Discovery Bay, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Pristine Meyers was on hand as a boat parade in support of President Trump drew a large number of boaters to Discovery Bay, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tiffani MacDermott was on hand as a boat parade in support of President Trump drew a large number of boaters to Discovery Bay, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Alex Coons was on hand as a boat parade in support of President Trump drew a large number of boaters to Discovery Bay, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Jim Mattison helped organize a boat parade in support of President Trump that drew a large number of boaters to Discovery Bay, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A boat parade in support of President Trump drew a large number of boaters to Discovery Bay, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Jeff Glow was on hand as a boat parade in support of President Trump drew a large number of boaters to Discovery Bay, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A boat parade in support of President Trump drew a large number of boaters to Discovery Bay, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A boat parade in support of President Trump drew a large number of boaters to Discovery Bay, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Bobby and Tina Love were on hand as a boat parade in support of President Trump drew a large number of boaters to Discovery Bay, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A boat parade in support of President Trump drew a large number of boaters to Discovery Bay, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A boat parade in support of President Trump drew a large number of boaters to Discovery Bay, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Bobby Love was on hand as a boat parade in support of President Trump drew a large number of boaters to Discovery Bay, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A boat parade in support of President Trump drew a large number of boaters to Discovery Bay, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Pristine Meyers was on hand as a boat parade in support of President Trump drew a large number of boaters to Discovery Bay, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tiffani MacDermott was on hand as a boat parade in support of President Trump drew a large number of boaters to Discovery Bay, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Alex Coons was on hand as a boat parade in support of President Trump drew a large number of boaters to Discovery Bay, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Jim Mattison helped organize a boat parade in support of President Trump that drew a large number of boaters to Discovery Bay, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A boat parade in support of President Trump drew a large number of boaters to Discovery Bay, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Jeff Glow was on hand as a boat parade in support of President Trump drew a large number of boaters to Discovery Bay, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A boat parade in support of President Trump drew a large number of boaters to Discovery Bay, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A boat parade in support of President Trump drew a large number of boaters to Discovery Bay, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Bobby and Tina Love were on hand as a boat parade in support of President Trump drew a large number of boaters to Discovery Bay, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A boat parade in support of President Trump drew a large number of boaters to Discovery Bay, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
The parade was organized by local citizens and included 154 participant boats, 13 wave runners orchestrating security and Contra Costa County Sheriff’s marine patrol boats.
“It was amazing being with over 150 boats supporting our law enforcement, veterans and our president,” Jim Mattison said. “By far the largest boat parade Discovery Bay has ever seen.”
Participants said the atmosphere was positive and respectful, with all boats observing the “no wake” rule.
The parade cruised through the town’s bays for approximately three hours, before anchoring in Harbor Bay.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.