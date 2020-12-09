The Tunnels of Joy light display is up again this year on La Costa Drive in Brentwood, Calif., as seen Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. Funds raised from the display will go to help Landon Roper, a 14-year-old student at Liberty High School and resident of Discovery Bay, who was recently diagnosed with a rare bone cancer. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
La Costa Drive opened its Tunnels of Joy Fundraiser on Dec. 1 this year, and residents look forward to keeping things merry and safe.
The loop of homes in western Brentwood has been known as a bright and beautiful holiday spot for years, but the homeowners made it even more special four years ago when they added a fundraiser to their brightly lit tunnels.
“We choose a recipient for the fundraiser based on word of mouth,” said La Costa Drive resident Michele Smith. “Over the years we have made connections with people who work with cancer patients or advocacy groups, so we just reach out to them in the fall and see if there is someone local they’re aware of and that’s how we find names.”
This year’s honoree is Discovery Bay resident Landon Roper, a 14-year-old freshman at Liberty High School who was diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma, a rare bone cancer. “
“The tumor was in his chest cavity,” explained Phil Roper, Landon’s dad. “It was soft tissue that wrapped around some of his ribs. That’s why they had to remove four of his ribs, along with part of his diaphragm, and part of one of his lungs.”
Landon still has months of chemotherapy to get through, and the residents of La Costa Drive hope their fundraiser this year will help ease the family’s burden of medical bills and hospital stays.
The Tunnels of Joy light display is up again this year on La Costa Drive in Brentwood, Calif., as seen Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. Funds raised from the display will go to help Landon Roper, a 14-year-old student at Liberty High School and resident of Discovery Bay, who was recently diagnosed with a rare bone cancer. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
The tunnels were born of an effort from the neighborhood to support one of their own families after resident Joy Bursch lost her battle with breast cancer in 2009. The street – always a brightly lit participant in seasonal merriment – began adding more lights each year.
“We started adding ‘Joy’ signs to our decorations, and then we started adding tunnels, and it wasn’t intentional, it just organically happened,” Smith said. “Then we decided to name the tunnels after her and then we came up with the fundraiser that would help someone else local with cancer.”
While the tunnels are up and La Costa Drive residents are happy to welcome visitors, a few things are different this year. Visitors are asked to maintain social distance from other groups and adhere to safety guidelines. The annual fundraising event – which previously included food trucks and thousands of visitors – has been canceled and replaced with a raffle.
“We were looking for ways to supplement the fundraiser so this year we are adding a drawing, where all the entries are based on Venmo donations,” Smith said. “That Venmo account is Landon’s mom’s account, so you are literally donating money directly to the family, it doesn’t have to go through us.”
Every donation of $20 or more counts as an entry into the drawing. Prizes are being donated by local businesses and Landon will draw the winners’ names during a live Facebook broadcast on Wednesday, Dec. 23.
Another new addition is a localized micro radio station. In anticipation of increased vehicle traffic this year, Smith said the neighborhood will broadcast Christmas music on 87.7 FM to help create a continuous experience for visitors.
The Roper family has expressed their appreciation of everything the residents of La Costa Drive and East County have done to support them this month. Landon said he wanted to give a big thank you to the community.
“I just appreciate what everyone is doing,” he said. “I think it’s really awesome that there are that many people who take the time out of their day to care about me.”
Smith noted the Tunnels are ready for visitors and she and her fellow “Joy Makers” hope everyone can come out, stay safe and find something to smile about.
“We really want to give everyone who comes out a really big feeling of Christmas spirit because we know that it’s been a tough year for a lot of people and that’s why we did it,” said Smith. “The people on the street, we talk a lot about it, and we all wanted to go all-out this year because we knew it was a tough year, and a lot of people were going to need it.”
The Tunnels of Joy are located on La Costa Drive in Brentwood. For more information, visit the Tunnels of Joy Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/tunnelsofjoy/ or follow them on Instagram @tunnelsofjoy.
Donations to the Roper family can be made through Venmo to the handle Leslie-Roper-3. For the QR code, please visit the Tunnels of Joy Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/tunnelsofjoy/.
