The City of Brentwood is accepting applications from interested citizens for the Brentwood Neighborhood Committee and Contra Costa Library Commission.
Brentwood Neighborhood Committee
The Brentwood Neighborhood Committee is an advisory commission to the City Council made up of 11 Brentwood citizens--serving two year terms-- that is made up of residents from the city's 53 neighborhoods.
According to city officials, the committee celebrates community pride by planning and assisting with special events that bring residents together to enjoy the neighborhoods, parks, historic downtown, and Brentwood’s hometown character.
This commission meets on the second Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m. in the Brentwood Community Center Conference Room at 35 Oak St.
The committee serves on special task forces to study city issues and works on projects such as the committee's "Home of the Season" program, National Night Out, and assists with the annual Christmas tree lighting. The application deadline is July 15 at 5 p.m.
Contra Costa Library Commission
Applications are being accepted for the position of commissioner and an alternate commissioner. Applicants must reside within the city limits. The commissioners are advisers to the Board of Supervisors and the county librarian to:
–link the community to the county library
– establish a forum for the community to express its views regarding goals and operations of the county library
– assist the Board of Supervisors and the county librarian to provide library services based on assessed public needs
–develop and recommend proposals to the Board of Supervisors and the county librarian for the betterment of the county library including ensuring a stable and adequate funding level for county libraries.
This commission meets on the fourth Thursday of each odd numbered month at various locations within the county. There is no compensation provided for commission members.
Applicants for this Commission (representing Brentwood) must reside within the city limits. The terms are from July 1 to June 30. Application deadline is 5 p.m. on July 15.
Applications are available at City Hall, 150 City Park Way, or by calling 925-516-5400, or on www.brentwoodca.gov.
For additional information, contact the City Clerk’s Office at 925-516-5400 or via email at CityClerk@brentwoodca.gov.
