Two charity watchdogs honor White Pony Express

Photo by Chris Campos

The Brentwood Community United Methodist Church on Second Street works with White Pony Express to distribute free food to the needy.

An area nonprofit fighting hunger and poverty in East Contra Costa County has been awarded high ratings from a national charity monitoring group.

White Pony Express (WPE) recently received a 100 percent rating and a four-star rating – both the highest ratings possible, from Charity Navigator, a premier rating group based in New Jersey and accredited by the Better Business Bureau. Their rating is based on four criteria: impact and results, accountability and finance, culture and community, leadership and adaptability.

White Pony Express services sites throughout Brentwood, Oakley, Bethel Island and Antioch.

