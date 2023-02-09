Two charity watchdogs honor White Pony Express

An area nonprofit fighting hunger and poverty in East Contra Costa County has been awarded high ratings from a national charity monitoring group.
White Pony Express (WPE) recently received a 100 percent rating and a four-star rating – both the highest ratings possible, from Charity Navigator, a premier rating group based in New Jersey and accredited by the Better Business Bureau. Their rating is based on four criteria: impact and results, accountability and finance, culture and community, leadership and adaptability.
White Pony Express services sites throughout Brentwood, Oakley, Bethel Island and Antioch.
Headquartered in Pleasant Hill and serving all of Contra Costa County, their mission, according to their website, is to “eliminate hunger and poverty by delivering the abundance all around us to those in need” by reducing food waste. Partnering with organizations such as community centers, foster youth programs, low-income schools, senior living facilities, and shelters to serve and deliver to those in need, WPE secures a daily average of more than 10,000 pounds of high-quality surplus food from more than 50 local food outlets, operating seven days a week and 364 days a year and serving more than 120,000 people each year. The rescued food is then redistributed within 24 hours to 90 nonprofits who feed those in need in the county.
“To us, this Charity Navigator award is a real feather in our hat,” said Steve Spraitzar, a spokesman for White Pony Express. “Less than one-tenth of one percent of nonprofits earn a perfect score from Charity Navigator. It is a reflection of the heartfelt dedication of our founder, volunteers, and staff team. Together we have built a gold standard, replicable food rescue organization that will eliminate hunger when taken to scale. Our endeavors, we believe, are reflected in the ratings that we received from Charity Navigator.”
In addition to this honor, WPE has also been recognized by Candid, a recognized national organization formed in February 2019 that evaluates the financial health, accountability and transparency of nonprofits in the United States by awarding WPE its platinum seal of transparency, which is their highest accolade.
“Being awarded the platinum seal of transparency is a great distinction,” Spraitzar stated. “The award from Candid shows that WPE is fiscally responsible and totally transparent, and its work is deeply impactful. The importance of this award is reflected by who Candid is and what Candid does. Working to provide transparency in the social sector, Candid maintains voluminous databases on grant makers and their grants, issues a wide variety of print, electronic, and online information resources, and conducts and publishes research on trends in foundation growth, giving, and practice.”
The following is a list of White Pony Express’s recipient agencies in Antioch, Bethel Island, Brentwood, and Oakley:
Brentwood
- The Dwelling Place
- Brentwood Community United Methodist Church—H.O.P.E. House
- Power for Living Ministries
- Village Community Resource Center
- Golden Gate Community Schools
- My Angels Inc.
Oakley
- EAH Housing—Golden Oak Manor
- EAH Housing—Silver Oaks Apartments
- Oakley Senior Center
- Word of Life Christian Fellowship Church
- Camp P22:6 (Occasional)
Bethel Island
- Pentecostal Church of God-New Covenant Church Food Pantry
Antioch
- Agape International Ministries Foundation
- Antioch Middle School
- The Landing Place (Acts Full Gospel East County)
- The Light Ministries
- Loaves and Fishes of Contra Costa--Antioch
- RR Ministries
- Showers of Blessings Prayer & Outreach Ministry
- Team Jesus Outreach Ministries (Redistribution Partner who Provide food for about 15 non-profits who offer food pantries to community)
- Eden Housing - West Rivertown Apartments
- Don Brown Shelter -Bay Area Community Services
- En Su Habitacion Ministries (occasional)
- Fellowship Church Greater East Bay (occasional)
“We would like the public to know that these awards are a validation of the premiere food rescue that White Pony Express has sought to become,” Spraitzar stated. “We also wish the public to be aware of the fact that WPE’s Food Rescue model is scalable, sustainable, and easy to replicate. While sometimes compared to the food bank, our model differs in that we provide almost 100 percent perishable food, including important nutritional choices like organic produce, dairy, eggs, cheese, meat, and fresh bakery goods. Additionally, we are able to deliver prepared meals, which are needed by many of our neighbors — housed and unhoused — who do not have access to kitchens or appliances. “
White Pony Express was founded in 2013 by East Bay community leader Dr. Carol Weyland Conner. She was bothered by thousands of people going hungry despite living in a county full of abundance and many grocers, food manufacturers, restaurants, and retailers discarding thousands of pounds of high-quality food on a daily basis, Conner began with a food rescue program delivering food to those in need, which include homeless, veterans, children, and low-income people. Formed with a budget of $800 and zero assets, WPE originally operated as part of a program of local faith-based group Sufism Reoriented, and began to expand rapidly through the generosity from volunteers donating time and equipment, a local faith group providing space and utilities, the raising of money by local service organizations, as well as countless people and their donations, according to their website.
In March 2014, WPE incorporated as an independent nonprofit public benefit 501 (c) (3) corporation and added the White Pony General Store Program, partnering with clothing retailers, boutiques, and individual donors to receive, sort, organize, and distribute new and like-new clothing, educational toys, hygiene kits, and emergency supplies to those in need free of charge. According to their website, since its inception, WPE has rescued and delivered more than 20 million pounds of nutritious food in Contra Costa County, equivalent to 17 million meals. Further data from Guidestar.com shows that WPE picked up 4,175,448 pounds of fresh food before it could be tossed in 2021, a near 77% increase from the 2,357,459 pounds collected in 2019.
Additionally, WPE has also distributed 920,000 toys, books, and clothing items. Over the last nine years, WPE has grown to become one of the largest food and goods rescue programs in Northern California.
More information, including where people can volunteer and donate, can be found at the following link at https://www.whiteponyexpress.org/.
