Downtown is now home to two shops for anyone who loves vintage.
In addition to offering items reminiscent of bygone eras, the shops, called Brass Tacks and A Vintage Wonderland, share another thing in common: both opened in June, amidst the chaos of a pandemic.
They are now joining forces to hold a grand opening and welcome customers in their doors on Saturday, Sept. 12, from noon to 4 p.m.
Brass Tacks on Second Street is the dream of Mariah Paz, who took her online shop and expanded it to a brick-and-mortar store.
“I wanted to create a space here that modernizes vintage and gives customers design ideas they can sprinkle throughout their home,” she said. “It is a vintage décor and furnishing shop, and it is more of an eclectic bohemian style shop.”
Paz said she has always had a passion for collecting and decorating with vintage décor pieces and is excited to share her unique finds with her customers. Her items are all personally sourced and hand-selected. She described her assortment of items as “a carefully curated collection of bohemian, mid-century, modern, traditional, global, eclectic pieces.”
Visitors to Brass Tacks will find furniture and home décor, as well as handmade rugs imported from Turkey. Paz said she spends a large amount of her time shopping auctions and estate sales, her favorite part of the job. She chooses pieces she feels drawn to, pieces with history and craftsmanship.
“I love that there’s someplace to go in town that has unique items that you can’t find anywhere else and are different than just going to Homegoods or TJ Maxx,” said Christy Barton-Brown, who is already a fan of the shop. “(Mariah) carefully selects items for the shop. And just how it’s laid out and not cluttered — every piece is carefully selected — it’s just wonderful. I can also tell her I’m looking for something, and she will tell me if she has it in stock or she’ll keep an eye out for it and find the piece for me.”
One block over, Josephine Monaghan and her black lab, Sergeant, have opened A Vintage Wonderland. This location is a cooperative, home to seven vendors with an array of vintage styles. Monaghan said her customers can expect to find a large variety of items.
“The vendors are very eclectic, with things from all eras, from 1920s up to current,” she said. “We have antique furniture, vintage furniture, vintage clothing, and vintage brick-a-brack, a lot of ‘one of a kind’ items. Each vendor has their own style and curated collection.”
Before opening her store, Monaghan worked in the nonprofit sector, running a thrift store in Antioch. When a divorce brought a change in her circumstances, she pivoted, retiring from the nonprofit sector and focusing her skill set on something new. The transition has been a roller coaster, but she is grateful for a location in a vibrant downtown where she is already gathering a following.
“I love our customer base,” Monaghan said. “I love the downtown, it’s just a happy environment.”
Sandra Wagner is one of the vendors in A Vintage Wonderland. Her business, The Painted Flower, focuses on custom artwork, and she sells painted denim jackets and children’s furniture.
“I love vintage,” Wagner said. “It’s really fun in here. There’s a great community of people who have a love for vintage and antiques who are already regulars in the store.”
Wagner hopes to offer painting classes in the future, once the county is able to open up more.
Brass Tacks and A Vintage Wonderland will each host a grand opening from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, at their respective locations. The afternoon will include raffles, plenty of inventory and music.
Brass Tacks is located at 857 Second St., Suite C, in Brentwood. Fore more information, call 925-876- 9226 or email brasstacks.mp@gmail.com.
A Vintage Wonderland is located at 609 First St., Suite A, in Brentwood. For more information, call 925-390-5903 or email AVWland@gmail.com.
