Two special events are scheduled for Big Break Regional Shoreline this weekend.
“A Tale of Two Salinities” will be offered from 11 a.m. to noon and again from 2 to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, May 14 and 15, at the visitor center. The program explores the interaction between salt and fresh water that occurs in the Delta, and how it affects both wildlife and humans.
And an evening campfire is scheduled at Big Break from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 14 or Sunday, May 15.
Campfire activities will highlight the park’s attractions. And s’mores, those gooey campfire treats, will be a part of the show, officials said.
Aside from this weekend, there are always interesting things to see and do at Big Break Regional Shoreline in Oakley, and weekends are especially active, according to East Bay Regional Park District officials.
For instance, every Saturday and Sunday in May, there’s a Delta Discovery program at the visitor center between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
All ages are welcome to drop in during those hours to learn about the natural history of Big Break through craft projects.
Big Break is located at 69 Big Break Road off Oakley’s Main Street. These programs are all free of charge and no registration is required. For information, call 510-544-2753.
