Tyler Evans, a Brentwood resident and Liberty High School graduate class of 2019, is an official Air Force firefighter preparing to leave for Germany on his first assignment. Tyler completed his basic military training in July and recently graduated from the Air Force Fire Academy at Goodfellow Air Force Base in San Angelo, Texas.

