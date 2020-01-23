Bringing smiles
Photo by Tony Kukulich

Oakland’s Lance McGee, better known as Unique Derique, brought his blend of comedy, juggling and hambone body percussion to the Brentwood Library, Thursday, Jan. 16. The event was sponsored by the Friends of the Brentwood Library.

[Photos] Unique Derique

