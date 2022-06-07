Movie Under the Stars in Oakley
Movie fans are also in luck this summer with the return of Oakley’s free Movie Under the Stars series at Civic Center Plaza (3231 Main St.). Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs. The series continues with monthly movies until October.
June 18 - Jurassic Park
July 30 - Sing 2
Aug. 27 - Black Panther
Sept. 10 - Raya and the Last Dragon
Oct. 1 – Encanto
Learn about microscopic organisms at the Big Break Regional Shoreline
“Little Things, Big Deal” are on the calendar from 11 a.m. to noon and 2 to 3 p.m. on every Saturday and Sunday in June at Big Break Regional Shoreline in Oakley.
The “little things” are plankton, microscopic organisms that are critical to life in the Delta and beyond. Naturalists will set up microscopes at the Big Break visitor center to help you view the organisms and learn how human activity is threatening them.
Big Break also will host a bilingual campfire program (English and Spanish) from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, June 11 and 12. The campfires are free and registration isn’t required. The host is naturalist Misti Marsh.
Bring a picnic dinner to the park, then join the campfire activities, including that gooey treat, S’mores. The program’s the same both days; attend one or the other.
Big Break is at 69 Big Break Road off Oakley’s Main Street. For information, call 510-544-3050.
Oakley combines its Friday Night Bites, a monthly food truck event, with live music in June, August, September and October at Civic Center Park (3231 Main St.). The food, fun and music will run from 5 to 9 p.m.
Aug. 5 - Project 4 Band (funk, soul, pop, Latin, R&B)
Sept. 2 - Maya Latin Roots
Oct. 7 - Cut Loose (rock, rhythm & blues and pop )
Guests may bring lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy their meal and concert in the park, but no outside alcohol is permitted. For more information about the concert series, visit https://www.ci.oakley.ca.us/summer-concert-series-returns/
