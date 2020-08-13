A group of volunteers from Valencia Village in Trilogy recently gathered friends and neighbors and embarked on a local food drive. Donations from the week-long collection resulted in the group delivering over 600 pounds of food to the Contra Costa/Solano Food Bank. The bounty provided 2,700 meals to those in need. “We were in awe when all was said and done,” said Helen Howlett, one of the food drive organizers. “The generosity of our neighbors was truly heart warming. We couldn’t stop smiling all day with the thought of how many people we helped.” Pictured: Dirk Doyle; Lois Doyle; Sue Pretzer; Helen Howlett; Diana Veryioglou; and Neil Zarchin (food bank administrator).
Top Story
Featured Businesses
Northern California East Bay and Delta Area
Find a local business
Online Poll
Popular News, Videos & Slideshows
Articles
- Brentwood couple charged with labor trafficking of nanny
- Brentwood to create master plan for key employment area
- Antioch reminds residents of COVID-19 prohibitions
- Police pursuit ends as suspect loses control of his car
- Contested housing project in southern Antioch gets green light
- Customer resistance creates headaches for business owners
- Bicyclist struck by car in Brentwood
- Penske Media Announces Paul Rainey as New EVP of Operations & Finance
- State Senator Steve Glazer calls for second shutdown
- Brentwood City Councilmember Claudette Staton seeking reelection
Videos
Collections
- [Photos] Brentwood Farmers Market August 2020
- [Photos] First day of school for Liberty High School
- [Photos] August 2020 Pets
- [Photos] Harvest Park Cornhole Tournament
- [Photos] Uplift & Amplify event
- [Photos] Protest at Antioch Mayor Sean Wright's office
- [Photos] Holland Tract vegetation fire 7-20-2020
- [Photos] School supply distribution at Ron Nunn Elementary School
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.