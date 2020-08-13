Trilogy food drive

 Photo by George Veryioglou

A group of volunteers from Valencia Village in Trilogy recently gathered friends and neighbors and embarked on a local food drive. Donations from the week-long collection resulted in the group delivering over 600 pounds of food to the Contra Costa/Solano Food Bank. The bounty provided 2,700 meals to those in need. “We were in awe when all was said and done,” said Helen Howlett, one of the food drive organizers. “The generosity of our neighbors was truly heart warming. We couldn’t stop smiling all day with the thought of how many people we helped.” Pictured: Dirk Doyle; Lois Doyle; Sue Pretzer; Helen Howlett; Diana Veryioglou; and Neil Zarchin (food bank administrator).

