The Veterans of Oakley (VO) are now taking applications for veterans banners to hang on the lamp posts in front of Oakley City Hall.
Similar to programs in Brentwood and Discovery Bay, Oakley is joining the growing number of cities across the country honoring their active military members and veterans for their service. Mike Dupray, who spearheaded the project for the past year, is happy to see an old idea finally come to fruition.
“There were some requests, and one of our previous commanders had begun to work on it, but it got dropped by the wayside,” Dupray said. “Somebody brought it up to me, so I took the ball and ran with it. That was about a year ago. It was kind of a hard push to find somebody who could make the banners and get the job done, but we found someone local who could do it.”
Gary Harris of Harris Color Graphics Inc. has been in the graphic design business for 26 years. He was happy to help the group design a banner and went to the internet in search of inspiration.
“You want to make it look as much ‘veterans’ as you can, with flags and the right coloring — red, white and blue,” Harris said.
He presented some ideas to Dupray, who chose two of them and presented a plan to Oakley City Manager Bryan Montgomery. Once he had approval from Montgomery, Dupray began spreading the word.
As designed, the banners will be 18 inches by 36 inches. Dupray’s organization plans to collect submissions and have the banners printed and hung on or about Memorial Day by Oakley staff.
Montgomery commended the Oakley group for their efforts.
“It is certainly a great way to further honor those who have served our country,” he said.
VO will collect applications for banners year-round and schedule installation dates as needed. The banners will remain in place indefinitely, only to be removed and given to the applicant once they begin to look worn.
The group isn’t limiting banners to Oakley residents. Anyone who wants to have a banner in their city is welcome. Funds raised from this project will go into the group’s general operating fund and back into the community through charitable endeavors.
The Veterans of Oakley is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. For more information, to donate or to obtain a banner application, email usveterans.Oakley@yahoo.com or call 925-565-3542.
For more information on Harris Color Graphics, visit harriscolorgraphics.com.
