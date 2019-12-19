A local group dedicated to serving veterans is asking the community for more helping hands.
Launched in 2015, the Veterans of Oakley (VOO) has remained small, and Commander Michael Dupray is calling for the community to aid in the expansion effort to help serve more veterans and their families. And while their hopes are high for future service projects, the outreach effort is hamstrung by a lack of volunteer participation.
“We want the community to know that Veterans of Oakley is not just a group of old veterans,” Dupray said. “It’s for anyone who either is a veteran, a family member or who is simply passionate about helping veterans ... With a larger team behind us, we could expand our effort.”
The group hopes to grow by 50 members in 2020. At this time, there are no dues; they are mainly hoping to find community support.
In recent years, the VOO has been an active presence in the community. It created memorial bricks, inscribed and placed in the ground at the Oakley Veterans Memorial. It has held various commemoration ceremonies through the city, participated in yearly Veterans Day celebrations and, just recently, it launched a Cookies and Cards for the Troops event, which saw more than 900 holiday cards shipped to service men and women away from their families this season.
The VOO holds meetings over coffee on Tuesday mornings at Tu Jalisco in Oakley at 8:30 a.m. Anyone interested in joining may attend. One community member noted this gathering to be a significant turning point for her own son, who later enlisted.
“The members of the Veterans of Oakley helped my son determine how he wanted to serve,” said Meghan Bell, a Blue Star Mother, whose son — 2017 Freedom High School graduate Zachary Roy — began attending the coffee meetings before he enlisted in the Navy.
Bell recognized the leadership of the VOO for becoming that guiding light, and her son has since become a corpsman stationed at Twentynine Palms.
“It’s hard because I miss my son. It’s not like just sending your child off to college,” said Bell, who is now a member of the VOO. “You are sending them away and don’t hear from them for months at a time, and you’re not sure if they’re in harm’s way. But when it’s in their heart to serve, you can’t stand in their way ... My motivation for helping the Veterans of Oakley is to help other service families. Family members with loved ones overseas are also serving at home.”
In addition to aiding veterans and their families through services, the VOO aims to connect the gaps in information available.
“There are so many veterans groups, but the information can sometimes be disjointed,” said Dupray. “We aim to serve the veteran and the veteran’s family.”
And while the group is called the Veterans of Oakley, Dupray wanted everyone one in neighboring communities to know they welcome anyone with a heart for helping vets. The current members seek assistance with social media, website design, outreach and cultivating a concise business plan for the future work.
“I know my strengths and I know my weaknesses, and I want to bring in more people to help do the things I’m not good at,” said Dupray.
In a previous interview with The Press, another VOO board member and Vietnam veteran, John Amie, said being part of the organization has aided in his healing process.
“I got involved with the Veterans of Oakley in an attempt to recapture that time of my life in a healthy way,” said Amie. “We help those who are under-represented for benefits and eligibility for benefits, and we work closely with other groups out here in East County.”
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/veteransofoakley, or call 925-324-2023.
