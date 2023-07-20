Bill Weber mugshot

WEBER

This year’s VFW’s Voice of Democracy Scholarship competition has begun.

Local high school students have the opportunity to compete for thousands of dollars in scholarships and a trip to Washington, D.C., said Commander Bill Weber of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Sgt. Charles R. McCurtain Post 10789 announcing the kick-off in a press release.

Claire Kane from Discovery Bay won the VFW Post 10789 level competition in 2020, and went on to win at the district, then state level.

