This year’s VFW’s Voice of Democracy Scholarship competition has begun.
Local high school students have the opportunity to compete for thousands of dollars in scholarships and a trip to Washington, D.C., said Commander Bill Weber of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Sgt. Charles R. McCurtain Post 10789 announcing the kick-off in a press release.
Claire Kane from Discovery Bay won the VFW Post 10789 level competition in 2020, and went on to win at the district, then state level.
She then went to Washington, D.C. where she competed at the national level and won additional scholarship prizes. Students must write and record a three- to five-minute essay on the selected theme using an audio CD or flash drive and present their recording, typed essay and completed entry form to VFW Post 10789 by Oct. 31.
The 2023 theme selected is “What Are the Greatest Attributes of Our Democracy?” Students begin by competing at the local Post level, then Post winners compete at the District level with the winner advancing to the state competition.
There is one winner at the VFW Post Level that then goes on to compete at the district, state, and national levels, said Bill Weber, commander of local VFW Post 10789.
“We are excited about this because our local VFW Post has already had a winner that went all the way to the National finals, and who won scholarship money for college, “ Weber said via email. “It can be done, and Claire Kane from Discovery Bay won the VFW Post 10789 competition and showed everyone that it is possible. We are always amazed and inspired about all entries – the young students in our area always have inspirational, creative, diverse, and thought provoking essays. For those that doubt the youth of America, I just wish they could hear the voices of our youth on the entries we received. They would be impressed, and it would change their minds.”
Weber said the VFW post has a panel of member combat veterans who review, evaluate, and vote on each submission to determine the winner.
VFW Post 10789 has participated in the scholarship contest since 1990, he added, and the VFW National organization has done this since 1947. It is endorsed by the contest criteria of the National Association of Secondary School Principals and is designed to foster patriotism by allowing students the opportunity to voice their opinion in a three- to five-minute essay based on an annual theme.
The money comes from the Veterans of Foreign Wars and partner organizations, Weber said.
The competition was created to provide students grades 9-12 the opportunity to express themselves in regard to democratic ideas and principles, Weber said.
About 40,000 students participate in the competition each year, and VFW awards more than $2.1 million in educational scholarships every year. Interested students and teachers should contact the Voice of Democracy Chairman at VFW Post 10789 by phone at 925-584-1452 or email the Post at VFW11B@gmail.com for more information.
