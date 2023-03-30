The Contra Costa County Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Cultural Celebration Planning Committee wants your help as they look for videocontent/performances to be featured as part of the Board of Supervisor’s first AANHPI cultural celebration on May 9.
The event will feature local speakers, performers and a brief glimpse into the rich and diverse cultures and contributions of AANHPI communities.
The program will be aired live on Zoom and CCTV. The committee is requesting video submissions to be shown as part of the program, and would like to feature you or your group’s performance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.