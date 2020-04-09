East County has shown its generous nature with yet another group working to fill the gaps created by the coronavirus pandemic.
Brentwood-based Seams to Help is a grassroots organization started by Sandy Grossman-Morris to make and donate face masks to the medical professionals who need them.
“I just saw all this need,” Grossman-Morris said of her inspiration. “I just saw that this was something I could do. I can make masks at home, yes, but what I can put out in a day is not anything compared to what a whole group of people can do. I saw online that all these people were wanting to make masks to help our medical community but there was no leadership, so I put out a new post and said I was going to start this group and I’m going to call it, Seams to Help, and I started getting volunteers.”
Grossman-Morris said she had hoped for a few kindhearted people to respond to her Facebook post but was overwhelmed by the generous response as her phone rang off the hook for three days. Help came in the form of those willing to work on the masks and those willing to donate supplies. She quickly devised an assembly line of jobs, assigning work to each person based on their abilities. From prepping the fabric, to cutting patterns to attaching the elastic, there is a job for each and every person.
Rachel Pulizzi is a cutter, meaning she cuts out the fabric from its pinned-on patterns before passing it on to someone who sews the masks. She posted a photo of her first group of cut-out masks on the Seams to Help Facebook page and thought about their destination as she worked.
“My first night as a ‘cutter,’” she wrote. “I’m getting the hang of it. Feels good to give what I can: time, patience and love. As I cut, I wonder who will end up wearing it? What will their day be like? Anyone else wonder about the recipient?”
Pulizzi and the other volunteers don’t get to know who exactly wear their masks. Since medical organizations are not able to accept homemade or donated facemasks, the group uses a medical community liaison to quietly pass them out to local doctors, nurses and first responders who can accept them.
A registered nurse and one of the group’s volunteers, who declined to provide her name, said the masks go toward those who are putting their community ahead of themselves and working hard to mitigate the current crisis.
“The masks go to a nurse who leaves their loving family to care for someone equally distraught and isolated from his or her family and friends,” the nurse wrote. “A doctor who studies for a good eight years and has tons of medical bills but loves his or her job nonetheless and comes to work with a smile because he or she knows they can make a difference ... The list is endless, and the stories of these workers are heartbreaking because I guarantee they are all scared to contract anything to their loved ones. There are countless necessary jobs that make the whole world go round. I’m thankful to all of them and thankful to all of you for staying home when possible.”
Grossman-Morris said all volunteers are asked to wear masks and gloves while working. To maintain compliance with social distancing standards, when one volunteer drops their pieces off to the next house, they simply leave them on the porch, ring the bell and leave. She explained that most of the group has never met face-to-face, though she plans to host a gathering at a local park for everyone to meet once things return to normal.
So far, the group has donated over 100 masks to the local medical community and have more under construction. All masks are delivered in a sealed plastic bag, with a printed disclaimer reminding the recipient that masks aren’t coronavirus-proof. They are there to help the wearer remember not to touch their face, and to stay a safe distance from others. Grossman-Morris said the FedEx Office Print and Ship Center in Brentwood recently donated 3,000 printed disclaimers to be enclosed with masks.
Seams to Help is happy to accept donations of time or supplies but is unable to accept monetary donations, as it is not an official 501(c)3. Donations can be dropped off at the Postal Annex at 3130 Balfour Road, Suite D, in Brentwood, or mailed to 3130 Balfour Road, Suite D, #112, Brentwood CA 94513. Serious volunteers can request to join the group’s Facebook page, visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/3842877459063734/. Someone will be in contact with them soon.
