Brentwood residents and organizations paid it forward last weekend when they helped a local veteran with some tree removal. Homeowner and Navy veteran Rick Kompara, center, had been contacted by the City of Brentwood to remove six dead trees on his property. Kompara had undergone some health difficulties and was unable to do the job himself, and that’s when Councilmember Karen Rarey, in pink, and VFW Post 10789 Commander Steve Todd, second from right, stepped in.
With the help of dozens of volunteers, the trees were removed, and the crew was treated to barbecue lunch by Archie’s. “It’s just amazing the help I got,” said Kompara. “We are the grateful recipients of this latest outpouring of community resources both public and private.”
