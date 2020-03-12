Volunteers help plant in Dutch Slough

John Sierra, Noah Zuniga, Paul Lindeman and Mary Helen Nicolini were among the approximately 100 volunteers who joined the Contra Costa Resource Conservation District, Friends of the Marsh Creek Watershed, the California Department of Water Resources (DWR) and Reclamation District 2137 to plant native vegetation as part of the recent Dutch Slough Tidal Marsh Restoration Project in Oakley. DWR broke ground on the restoration effort in 2018, and work is expected to continue for several more years.
