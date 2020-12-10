It is that time of year again where the Discovery Bay Chamber will be honoring a Citizen of the Year, Business of the Year and Nonprofit of the Year. Please use the following links to nominate your top choices for each category. The top five nominees from each category will be honored at the Discovery Bay State of the town Gala in spring of 2021. Winners will be announced at the event. Please share with all your customers and friends. The top five will be chosen in each nomination category. Nominations close on Dec. 30, at 11:55 p.m.
To vote, visit www.discoverybaychamber.org.
