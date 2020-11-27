Press photographer Tony Kukulich captured the sun peeking up behind this willow tree on Chestnut Street in Brentwood on Nov. 17. Cool mornings and the Delta tule fog make for some spectacular East County photo opportunities.
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Online Poll
Popular News, Videos & Slideshows
Articles
- Driver flown to trauma center after hot rod rollover
- Woman struck by hit-and-run driver in Brentwood
- Protest in Discovery Bay remains peaceful as demonstrators decry racism
- Married couple found guilty for 2019 fatal road rage murder in Antioch
- Liberty Union High School District approves reopening plan as GPAs drop
- Driver runs red light, injures three in Brentwood
- City of Brentwood approves housing project near Continente Avenue
- Register for toy, food basket program
- Brentwood and Oakley holiday events planned for this season
- Brentwood City Park gazebo to be named after Mayor Taylor
Videos
Collections
- [Photos] Discovery Bay protest
- [Photos] Brentwood turkey distributions to seniors
- [Photos] Chestnut St. rollover accident
- [Photos] St. Anthony outdoor mass
- [Photos] 2020 Brentwood on Ice
- [Photos] Discovery Bay scarecrow contest
- [Photos] November 2020 Pets
- [Photos] Protest in Brentwood
- [Photos] City of Oakley Halloween Drive Thru
- [Photos]Trilogy at the Vineyards Veterans Day flag ceremony
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.