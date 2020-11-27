Sunrise

The sun rises behind a willow tree on Chestnut Street in Brentwood, Calif., Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020.

 Photo by Tony Kukulich

Press photographer Tony Kukulich captured the sun peeking up behind this willow tree on Chestnut Street in Brentwood on Nov. 17. Cool mornings and the Delta tule fog make for some spectacular East County photo opportunities. 

