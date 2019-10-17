Walking for prevention
Photo by Tony Kukulich

Ten members of JJ’s Walking Warriors paused for a photo before the start of the annual Out of the Darkness Walk held in Cypress Grove Park in Oakley, Saturday, Oct. 12. The walk is part of an effort to raise awareness and funds that allow the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention to invest in research, create educational programs, advocate for public policy, and support survivors of suicide loss.

[Photos] 2019 Out of the Darkness Walk

