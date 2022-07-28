Wall of Heroes raises $68,000 for sick 4-year-old

With the sound of sirens approaching their quiet neighborhood, Luca and family headed outside to see what was going on.
To their surprise, a sea of blue – Brentwood police – and volunteers from the Wall of Heroes were fast approaching with huge support. Since the day that Cassie and David found out that their 4-year-old son Luca had leukemia, David’s coworkers have been right by their side.
Officer Chris Bollinger contacted Wall of Heroes CEO Jessie LaChance-Mellan and asked for support. Wall of Heroes created a Fund the First fundraiser for the family.
On July 19, Wall of Heroes and David’s police family delivered a check for $68,270. These donations came from friends, family and even local residents who have never met the family.
“We are incredibly honored to present this support check, to such an amazing family”. “I would ask the community to follow Wall of Heroes on social media, as we have some upcoming events, to continue supporting Luca and family,” said LaChance-Mellan.
The Wall of Heroes is a 501 c (3) nonprofit charitable organization dedicated to helping first responders. You can connect with Wall of Heroes on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and their website heroeswall.net. For additional information, contact Wall of Heroes Chief Information Officer Brian Oftedal at Brian@heroeswall.net.
