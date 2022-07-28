Wall of Heroes raises $68,000 for sick 4-year-old

Photo courtesy of Wall of Heroes

The Wall of Heroes organization created a Fund the First fundraiser for the family of a 4-year-old in need.

With the sound of sirens approaching their quiet neighborhood, Luca and family headed outside to see what was going on.

To their surprise, a sea of blue – Brentwood police – and volunteers from the Wall of Heroes were fast approaching with huge support. Since the day that Cassie and David found out that their 4-year-old son Luca had leukemia, David’s coworkers have been right by their side.

Officer Chris Bollinger contacted Wall of Heroes CEO Jessie LaChance-Mellan and asked for support. Wall of Heroes created a Fund the First fundraiser for the family.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription