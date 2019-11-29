Cookies & Cards

Chester Young was celebrating his 94th birthday when he happened upon the Veterans of Oakley as they hosted their first Cookies & Cards for the Troops at Black Bear Diner in Oakley, Calif, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. Young, seen here with neighbor Debbie Garrison, jumped in and contributed to the effort. The cards for active duty military men and women were delivered to Congressman Jerry McNerney's office for inclusion in his “Holiday Cards for the Troops” program. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)

 Tony Kukulich

Joseph Salazar participated as the Veterans of Oakley hosted their first Cookies & Cards for the Troops at Black Bear Diner in Oakley, Nov. 20. Volunteers gathered to munch on cookies while writing holiday cards for active duty military men and women. The 910 cards the group addressed were delivered to Rep. Jerry McNerney’s office for inclusion in his “Holiday Cards for the Troops” program.

[Photos] Cookies & Cards for the Troops

