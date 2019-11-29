Joseph Salazar participated as the Veterans of Oakley hosted their first Cookies & Cards for the Troops at Black Bear Diner in Oakley, Nov. 20. Volunteers gathered to munch on cookies while writing holiday cards for active duty military men and women. The 910 cards the group addressed were delivered to Rep. Jerry McNerney’s office for inclusion in his “Holiday Cards for the Troops” program.
Warm wishes from home during Veterans of Oakley's Cookies & Cards for the Troops
