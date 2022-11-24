Ways to get help, ways to give help

With the cost of living increasing, East County residents may find themselves without the necessary resources to fulfill their basic needs. Institutions throughout East County have stepped up to help their communities by providing food, clothing and other assistance to those in need, especially during the expensive holiday season.
One of those institutions is the H.O.P.E. House located in the Brentwood Community United Methodist Church. H.O.P.E. (Hope, Opportunity, Prayer and Encouragement) House opened in 2011 and distributes food and clothes to individuals and families in Brentwood, Antioch, Oakley, Bethel Island, Discovery Bay and Knightsen, serving more than 1,300 people per month, according to their website.
For those who wish to pick up items from H.O.P.E. House, they are located on 218 Pine St. in downtown Brentwood, and their distribution days are Monday and Wednesday from 9 a.m.-noon. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/3tOOjkd.
Other food pantries throughout East County are listed below.
Family Worship Center - 633 Village Drive. Open Tuesday from 4:30-5 p.m. 925-250-7941.
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church - 500 Fairview Avenue. Open Friday from 11 a.m.-noon. Serves Brentwood, Oakley, Bethel Island and Knightsen residents. ID is required. 925-634-4154.
Power for Living Ministries - Drive-through. 6830 Lone Tree Way. Opens Friday at noon and stays open until all food and supplies are given out. 510-406-1091.
Seed of Faith Church - 605 Harvest Park Drive. Open Wednesday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and the second and fourth Saturday of each month from 10 a.m.-noon. 925-513-2970.
Support Life Foundation: Brentwood - Drive-through. 7701 Lone Tree Way. Open Friday from 10:30 a.m.-11:15 a.m. 510-541-6293.
Oakley Senior Center - 215 2nd St. Open Thursday from 1:30-3 p.m. 925-626-7223.
St. Anthony’s Catholic Church - 971 O’Hara Ave. Open every second and fourth Saturday of each month from 9-10 a.m. 925-325-7424.
Agape International Church & Ministries - 605 W. Madill St. Open Thursday from 4-5 p.m. 925-709-4424.
AMF Food Closet - 2507 San Jose Drive. Open Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m.-noon. Antioch residents only with proof of address. 925-757-1672.
En Su Habitación - Drive-through. 2808 Harbour Drive. Open Thursday from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 925-709-4424.
First Family Church - Drive-through. 3195 Contra Loma Blvd. Open Saturday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. 925-706-1238.
Genesis Church - Drive-through. 1800 Woodland Drive. Open Saturday from 9-10 a.m. 925-418-4735.
Grace Closet - 3415 Oakley Road. Wednesday 4-6 p.m. Open Saturday from noon-2 p.m. Clothing is also distributed at this location. 925-522-2017.
Grace Temple COGIC - Drive-through. 1001 Fitzuren Road. Open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from noon-1 p.m. 925-759-8049.
Kings Chapel - Drive-through. 320 Worrel Road. Open every second Monday from 4:30- 6 p.m. 925-756-7315.
Light Ministries Pantry - 415 W. 6th St. Open Saturday from 11 a.m.-noon. 925-778-1639.
My Angel’s Inc. - 505 W. 2nd St. Delivery only. 925-726-9375.
Parents & Providers Partnering - 915 W. 4th St. Open Friday from 10 a.m.-noon. 925-848-4860.
Showers of Blessings - 2220 A St. Open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 6-7 p.m. 510-736-8477.
Support Life Foundation: Antioch - Drive-through. 2001 W. 10th St. Open Fridays from 11 a.m.-noon. Attendees must register before attending distribution. Register at https://supportlives.org/get-yana
The Landing Place - Drive-through. 620 E. Tregallas Road. Open Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. 925-513-5180.
The Most Holy Rosary Church - 21 E. 15th St. Open Tuesday-Thursday from 9-10 a.m. Proof of address required along with ID. 925-757-0941.
Visions Christian Center - 330 Worrel Road. Open Thursday from 11 a.m.-noon. 925-777-0290.
For those wanting to give back this holiday season, East County has a variety of food and clothing drives available that are taking donations for low-income people and families.
One local drive is run by the Brentwood-based nonprofit organization Hijas del Campo, which helps migrant farmworkers. Their current drive is focused on collecting new coats to donate to farm workers and their families. Hijas del Campo was able to donate 500 coats in 2021, and has raised their goal to 1,000 news coats for the holiday season.
Coat drives are important because many farmworkers are out of work, according to Hijas del Campo executive director and co-founder of Marivel Mendoza-Matheu, “due to the low season, the funds are little to zero to allocate for new or used coats to purchase,” she said. With the help of local East Contra Costa County members and the Community at large, we are requesting support to meet this goal for 2022.”
Donations can be made by texting GIVE or DONATE to 925-396-7992 or by dropping off new coats at Chrome Coffee, Wanna Waffle or Estilo Checha until Dec. 4.
Another drive is the Brentwood Regional Community Chest, which serves families from Brentwood, Byron, Discovery Bay and Knightsen. “Up to 500 families from Brentwood, Byron, Discovery Bay, and Knightsen are presented with a full holiday dinner, non-perishable food and age-appropriate presents for their children,” the Community Chest website says. “The program is largely dependent on the generosity and support of individuals, families and businesses in our community.”
Donation barrels and bins are located throughout East County for donations of nonperishable food and new toys, the organization’s website says.
Food boxes will be packed Friday, Dec. 16 from 4-9 p.m. in the Brentwood Elementary School cafeteria. Food and toys will be distributed to families on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 7:30 a.m.-noon at the Brentwood Senior Activity Center. Volunteers are needed and do not have to register. For more information, visit http://www.brcchest.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.