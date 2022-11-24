Ways to get help, ways to give help

Photo courtesy of Cheryl Breitenbucher

Youth from Brentwood Community United Methodist Church lend a hand at H.O.P.E. House, packing meals for families who don’t have enough to eat.

With the cost of living increasing, East County residents may find themselves without the necessary resources to fulfill their basic needs. Institutions throughout East County have stepped up to help their communities by providing food, clothing and other assistance to those in need, especially during the expensive holiday season.

One of those institutions is the H.O.P.E. House located in the Brentwood Community United Methodist Church. H.O.P.E. (Hope, Opportunity, Prayer and Encouragement) House opened in 2011 and distributes food and clothes to individuals and families in Brentwood, Antioch, Oakley, Bethel Island, Discovery Bay and Knightsen, serving more than 1,300 people per month, according to their website.

For those who wish to pick up items from H.O.P.E. House, they are located on 218 Pine St. in downtown Brentwood, and their distribution days are Monday and Wednesday from 9 a.m.-noon. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/3tOOjkd.

