‘We help everybody’ is the mantra of the Oakley Senior Citizens

‘Many hands make light work’ is the old English proverb. This adage holds true for the Oakley Senior Citizens’ food line distribution, where over a dozen seniors and volunteers unload and categorize palettes of food for those in need.
Thursday mornings, a long line forms around the block trailing from 215 Second St. in Oakley, long before the doors open at 1 p.m. Boxes upon boxes filled with food are quickly left barren, a sign of a good deed done for members and volunteers.
This food distribution is just one of several ways Oakley seniors stay active and involved in their community. Oakley Senior Citizens’ mission is to provide services and programs to encourage social connection, healthy aging, and well-being. A licensed 501 [c] (3) non-profit organization, they originally opened a food line to fill the gap left when Antioch’s food line disbanded.
To prepare for the distribution, truckloads of food from the Food Bank of Contra Costa are delivered, which include a variety of fresh fruits, vegetables, and baked goods, as well as pre-packed boxes of dry and canned goods.
The center also purchases some non-perishables with funds from grants and member dues. Donations from sources like the city of Oakley and anonymous donors also go towards general building maintenance and necessary repairs. Money can be hard to come by at times, but Vice President Tim Lear remains vigilant in his efforts to help others and keep his community active.
“We help everybody,’ he said. “Anyone who wants to get food in our food line is welcome; I don’t care if you’re rich or poor. If you’re in line and you need food, you take it. I give to everybody.”
While the Thursday scene appears normal nowadays, the early pandemic created many challenges for the center’s mission. Membership dropped from more than 400 to fewer than 300 in a short period, while the public need for food reached an all-time high as people became unemployed.
Instead of laying low in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lear and center members doubled down in their efforts to help the community when it needed them the most. Abiding by sanitary and distancing guidelines, they donned masks and began temporarily holding two food lines a week. Heroically, they fed more families in those days than ever before.
Community engagement and service do not end when the food runs out. With a full weekly activity roster, the Oakley Senior Center is a hub for programs to help seniors live full lives. The entryway walls are lined with dozens of pamphlets for mobility programs, social services, senior legal services, and the like. Members and family attend health and safety fairs, cane defense class (cane-do), exercise classes, bunco games, fiber arts group (sewing and quilting), and more.
On the first Saturday of each month, the center hosts Trinkets and Treasures, an aptly named public flea market. People of any age can come to buy or sell their used or handmade goods. As Christmas nears, the market’s popularity grows so much that they hold it bi-weekly. Table vendors sell plants, handmade jewelry, wreaths, purses, and vintage goods. Customers come in droves, looking for personal gifts for their loved ones they can’t find at a store.
Wednesdays, the Costa Café, a local Oakley restaurant, caters hot meals to the center at a suggested rate of $3 per meal for seniors and $6 a meal for those younger than age 50. They also provide low-cost frozen meal plans and will never turn down seniors for their inability to pay, officials said.
Lear also works with three local McDonalds that donate frozen leftover food, providing seniors with free sausages, biscuits, and eggs to take home. When the building is empty, Oakley’s 4H Club, The Rotary Club, Lion’s Club, and the Veterans Club all use it for routine meetings.
Lear and project coordinator James Fridas say all ages are welcome to visit. If you want to volunteer for the food line distribution or stop by for lunch, check them out on Facebook or call the front desk at 925-626-7223.
“We have numerous seniors who work the food distribution. However, we ask for volunteers of all ages and distribute to people of all ages. The satisfaction is derived in knowing we are assisting people of all walks of life to have fresh foods, fruits, vegetables, canned foods, bakery items, and more” said James Fridas, project coordinator of Oakley Senior Citizens.
