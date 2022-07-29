‘We help everybody’ is the mantra of the Oakley Senior Citizens

Photo courtesy of Oakley Senior Citizens

The nonprofit Oakley Senior Citizens group is known for routinely hosting events intended to help local residents.

‘Many hands make light work’ is the old English proverb. This adage holds true for the Oakley Senior Citizens’ food line distribution, where over a dozen seniors and volunteers unload and categorize palettes of food for those in need.

Thursday mornings, a long line forms around the block trailing from 215 Second St. in Oakley, long before the doors open at 1 p.m. Boxes upon boxes filled with food are quickly left barren, a sign of a good deed done for members and volunteers.

This food distribution is just one of several ways Oakley seniors stay active and involved in their community. Oakley Senior Citizens’ mission is to provide services and programs to encourage social connection, healthy aging, and well-being. A licensed 501 [c] (3) non-profit organization, they originally opened a food line to fill the gap left when Antioch’s food line disbanded.

