Photo by Tony Kukulich

Kindergarten teachers Liza Blanch, Jessica Dabelich, Melissa Nowacki, Marise Venezia and Amanda Quinn pose for a photo as they distribute school supplies to parents and students during a drive-thru event at Ron Nunn Elementary School in Brentwood Tuesday, July 28. The first day of school for students of the Brentwood Union School District was July 29 with all classes conducted via distance learning in accordance with state guidelines.

