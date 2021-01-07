Welcoming the new year
Photo by Tony Kukulich

The first sunrise of 2021 burns through trees at Big Break Regional Shoreline in Oakley, Friday, Jan. 1. Early morning anglers and some local wildlife were up with the sun and Press photographer Tony Kukulich enjoying the arrival of the new year.

[Photos] New Years Day at Big Break Regional Shoreline

