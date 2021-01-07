The first sunrise of 2021 burns through trees at Big Break Regional Shoreline in Oakley, Friday, Jan. 1. Early morning anglers and some local wildlife were up with the sun and Press photographer Tony Kukulich enjoying the arrival of the new year.
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Online Poll
Popular News, Videos & Slideshows
Articles
- School officials weigh in on reopening plan
- Family dispute in Antioch leads to attempted murder arrest
- Rollover accident in Brentwood sends sole occupant to the hospital
- Anissa Williams takes on new Oakley role
- Heritage High School graduate advocating for the Delta
- Heritage softball star signs letter of intent
- The Press year in photos
- Silicon Valley's Grand Hotel Sunnyvale Announces $25 Million Dollar Addition
- Mixed signals emerging on COVID-19
- Rarey appointed to vacant Brentwood City Council seat
Videos
Collections
- [Photos] 2020 - Year in Review
- [Photos] December 2020 Pets
- [Photos] Brentwood Regional Community Chest holiday distribution
- [Photos] New Years Day at Big Break Regional Shoreline
- [Photos] Operation Creekside pack night for military troops
- [Photos] January 2021 Pets
- [Photos] Brentwood Blvd. rollover accident
- [Photos] 2020 Discovery Bay lighted boat parade
- [Photos] Wreaths Across America at Union Cemetery
- [Photos] Boat fire in Bethel Island
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.