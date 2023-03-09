BRENTWOOD – Police use-of-force policies and tactics are being debated nationwide, and area residents will get a firsthand look at how police make these split-second, critical decisions at the latest Police Citizen’s Academy next month. It’s the first such academy since the summer of 2016.
Brentwood police want to bring more people into their profession, so they’re opening up their Citizen’s Academy to show them what it’s like behind the scenes, including how they make those decisions, often in life-or-death circumstances.
“It’s a way to pull back the curtain, so people can see what we do, how things are done, and some of the ‘why’ behind why we do certain things,” Brentwood police chief Tim Herbert said.
The nine-week course starts on April 26 and runs every Wednesday until June 21 with classes from 6-9 p.m. Participants will meet and interact with members of the police departments and even some with the district attorney’s office weekly on various topics from day-to-day operations to an overview of the challenges police officers and support staff face daily.
“My vision for this academy was ‘Policing in 2023’ and what that looks like,” Community Engagement Officer Lindzie Laughridge said. “It’s important to us that we have to be with the times and understand the needs of the community and what society wants.”
The Citizen’s Academy mirrors the actual police academy that new recruits go through, with the lone difference being that the Citizen’s Academy goes through more of the how and why things are done the way they are instead of putting the people through the actual training and tests themselves. Laughridge says that the Citizen’s Academy is a “very, very small version” of it.
“I think (the Citizen’s Academy) is absolutely crucial,” Laughridge said. “The last couple of years, people have really questioned how much training law enforcement gets on a monthly and an annual basis. This is a means for us to show that we receive training very regularly, over 100 hours on average training a year.”
Amongst the several lessons like active shooter and first-aid training, and meeting officers along with those from the District Attorney’s Office, people who take part in the Citizen’s Academy will also get trained to use the use-of-force simulator.
That simulator, used by law enforcement agencies nationwide, places the officer in front of a screen where they’re presented with a simulated situation, and they have to interact with that person on the screen. The result of the situation depends on how the user – the officer – tries to de-escalate the situation and how they interact with the person.
It also examines what happens if they don’t use the proper de-escalation techniques, which leads to a different result. Then it is critiqued by the instructors and the officers using it. The idea behind the simulation is to put the officers in a real-world situation without having to use real people.
“It’s hard when it comes to training,” Herbert said. “Putting someone in a situation where it’s real life, you can’t just go out and make people angry. This is an opportunity for them to interact with as close to real life as we can get, to be able to learn those de-escalations because you learn through repetitive motion, going through scenarios, and talking out with other people and getting different views. The last thing we want to do is have every scenario end in a use of force.”
“I think it’ll give them an opportunity to really understand how quickly something can change from being peaceful to being violent and how, in most incidents, the person that we’re dealing with are the ones that dictate which way the scenario goes.”
Herbert added that the program may be seeing upgrades soon in the form of virtual reality. Instead of the officer facing a screen, they’ll be placed in a room with the VR equipment on and placed, virtually, in a situation, adding a new level to the training module.
“You can’t just train one way,” Herbert said. “There is no scenario out there that you can train 100% for because of the human factor and what that human that you’re dealing with is going through could determine which way that scenario goes.”
The Citizen’s Academy has been successful with local residents, and Herbert and Laughridge are certain that success will continue this year.
“The citizens there want to be there because they want to learn about what the police department does,” Herbert said. “After having the interactions, they walk away with a completely different vision of what we do and it gives them an idea of why we do certain things.”
“It’s a very popular program that’s now nationwide,” Laughridge said. “Transparency is a big word now, and this program is all about transparency. It’s letting our community, our participants know what we do on a day to day basis. So we want to share it. We want to share it all.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.