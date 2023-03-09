Brentwood Police Department Logo

BRENTWOOD – Police use-of-force policies and tactics are being debated nationwide, and area residents will get a firsthand look at how police make these split-second, critical decisions at the latest Police Citizen’s Academy next month. It’s the first such academy since the summer of 2016.

Brentwood police want to bring more people into their profession, so they’re opening up their Citizen’s Academy to show them what it’s like behind the scenes, including how they make those decisions, often in life-or-death circumstances.

“It’s a way to pull back the curtain, so people can see what we do, how things are done, and some of the ‘why’ behind why we do certain things,” Brentwood police chief Tim Herbert said.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription