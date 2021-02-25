Thanks to education and awareness about skin cancer, more people are taking heed of skin growths and visiting their dermatologists. A spot or mole on the body can be a cause for concern. A seborrheic keratosis is one such type of skin growth that is actually benign but may cause concern due to its appearance.
Seborrheic keratoses, or SKs, are one of the most common noncancerous skin growths, says The Mayo Clinic. Although anyone can get them, they are more common in middle-aged to older adults.
The American Academy of Dermatology says a seborrheic keratosis may seem worrisome, because it can look like a wart, a precancerous skin growth or even skin cancer. However, despite their appearance, SKs are harmless.
How do SKs form?
Seborrheic means greasy and keratosis means thickening of the skin. Despite the name, SKs are not known to be caused by an abundance of sebum in the skin, nor are they limited to areas of increased oil production. The exact cause of SKs isn’t known, but some doctors feel that an overproduction of skin cells can cause a thickening of the skin in certain areas.
Appearance of SKs
Some of these growths have a warty, rough surface, while others look like dabs of warm, brown candle wax on the skin. ADA says they can range in color from white to black, but most are tan or brown.
Treatment
Unless a seborrheic keratosis is in an area that causes constant irritation, there is really no need to seek treatment. However, dermatologists can remove them quite easily if they are unsightly or uncomfortable. A topical anesthetic, cryosurgery or laser therapy is possible.
– Courtesy Metro Creative
