East County has a wide variety of family friendly events for the upcoming Easter weekend. Residents who want to celebrate the holiday can find a selection of local Easter-themed activities listed below:
APRIL 8
4th Annual Egg Hunt and Pet Event
A few showers this evening, becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low near 50F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: April 6, 2023 @ 8:45 pm
APRIL 8
APRIL 8
4th Annual Egg Hunt and Pet Event
Lori Abreu of Delta Ranches and Homes and Patti Shaner of The Loan Ladies are hosting their annual free egg hunt and pet event at Knightsen Elementary School at 1923 Delta Road from 10 a.m.-noon. The egg hunt is for registered children ages 13 and younger. The event will also feature a treasure map for additional prizes. For more information and to register, visit http://bit.ly/3JNyMbO
2nd Annual Egg-Stravaganza & Recreation Expo
The Antioch Water Park at 4701 Lone Tree Way is hosting their annual egg-stravaganza and recreation exposition 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The event will feature an egg hunt, activity showcase and games. A bag will be provided to collect eggs for the egg hunt. Tickets are $8 if purchased in advance and $12 at the door. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit http://bit.ly/411mJyJ
Discovery Bay Easter Egg Hunt
The Discovery Bay Lions Club is hosting their annual free Easter Egg hunt at the Discovery Bay Community Center located at 1601 Discovery Bay Boulevard. Gates open at 9 a.m., and the egg hunt starts at 10 a.m. The event will also feature a bonnet contest and pictures with the Easter Bunny.
Antioch Police Annual Easter Egg Hunt
The Antioch Police Department is hosting their annual Easter egg hunt at 8 a.m. The event will also feature a visit from the Easter Bunny. The location of the hunt will be announced the morning of on the department’s Facebook, Instagram, Nextdoor and Twitter pages.
Neighborhood Easter Egg Hunt
Local Realtors Melissa Ahern, Lisa Fitzpatrick and The O’Malley Team are hosting an Easter Egg Hunt in Wheatfield Park at 2143 Gold Poppy St., from 10 a.m.-noon. The event will include a coloring contest and a grand prize drawing for three different age groups. For more information and to RSVP, visit http://bit.ly/3zrkPeK
7th annual Antioch Rotary Club Bunny Hop 5K
The Antioch Rotary Club is hosting their annual Bunny Hop 5K run/walk from 9 a.m.-noon in the Corteva Wetlands area. Participants must park in the Antioch Marina parking lot at 1 Marina Plaza, and walk about ¾ of a mile to the race site. There will also be a Bunny Hop Kid’s Dash at the Antioch Marina from 10:30-10:45 a.m. Registration is $40, and participants can run or walk, or both. For more information and to sign up, visit http://bit.ly/3MfgjYy
APRIL 9
Brentwood Church of Christ Egg Hunt
The Brentwood Church of Christ is hosting an egg hunt from 1-3 p.m. at Creekside Park at 1010 Claremont Drive. Participants must bring their own baskets for their kids, lawn games will also be available to play after the egg hunt.
