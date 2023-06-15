This year marks 160 years since President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863, declaring “that all persons held as slaves within ‘rebellious states’ are, and henceforward shall be free,” according to the National Archives.
But it wouldn’t be until 1865 when enslaved Black people would find freedom. Union troops arrived in the Confederate-controlled Galveston Bay, Texas, June 19, 1865, and announced that the 250,000 enslaved Black people in the state were free by “executive decree.” This day would later be known as Juneteenth.
Juneteenth has become a federal holiday, with President Joe Biden having signed legislation in June 2021. Below is a list of Juneteenth events in East County that will celebrate the day.
City-sponsored Juneteenth events
Oakley: The city of Oakley is hosting its first Juneteenth event June 17 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. in Civic Center Plaza at 3231 Main St.
According to City Manager Josh McMurray, Councilmember George Fuller asked the city to plan a celebration for 2023. “I am so happy we could bring our inaugural Juneteenth Celebration to the Oakley community,” he said. The event will include more than 20 craft and non-profit vendors, food trucks, a craft section for kids run by the Oakley Recreation Dept. staff and music and dance performances. The Celebration Stage Schedule is Norman and the Boyz from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., a reading from the Oakley Library at 10:50 a.m. and a performance from Stepz Dance Fitness Studio at 11:50 a.m. For more information, contact Alicia at oleary@ci.oakley.ca.us.
Antioch: Antioch is supporting a weekend-long celebration June 17-18. The Saturday event is hosted by Grace Arms of Antioch in collaboration with the city of Antioch from 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at the Grace Bible Fellowship at 3415 Oakley Road. The event will include live entertainment, kid- friendly areas and food vendors. Performances include live music from Niecy LivingSingle, CJ Emulous, Alfreda Lyons-Campbell, and headlined by the vocal trio Surface. There will also be poetry readings from Antioch’s Poet Laureate Jose Cordon.
The Sunday event is hosted by the city of Antioch in collaboration with Making Moved, an Oakland-based nonprofit, from noon-5 p.m. at Williamson Ranch Park, on Williamson Ranch Drive at the corner of Lone Tree Way and Hillcrest Avenue. The event will include rides, games, live entertainment and free food and drinks. For more information about both events, visit https://bit.ly/3N8CTB2.
Non-city-sponsored Juneteenth events
The Let Freedom Ring Juneteenth Celebration will be held June 17-19 at the Contra Costa Event Park at 1201 W. 10th St. in Antioch from noon-6 p.m. each day.
The event will have carnival rides, food, arts and crafts, a job fair, community resources and live performances from Foreverland, Project 4 Band, Venus Fulani, the AUSD Young Queens, a gospel music showcase with Alfreda Lyons-Campbell and Lawrence Mathews.
The park district is celebrating Juneteenth with several naturalist-led programs, one being at Big Break Regional Shoreline in Oakley on Monday, June 19, at 8 a.m, according to a press release.
