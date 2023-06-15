Juneteenth

This year marks 160 years since President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863, declaring “that all persons held as slaves within ‘rebellious states’ are, and henceforward shall be free,” according to the National Archives.

But it wouldn’t be until 1865 when enslaved Black people would find freedom. Union troops arrived in the Confederate-controlled Galveston Bay, Texas, June 19, 1865, and announced that the 250,000 enslaved Black people in the state were free by “executive decree.” This day would later be known as Juneteenth.

Juneteenth has become a federal holiday, with President Joe Biden having signed legislation in June 2021. Below is a list of Juneteenth events in East County that will celebrate the day.

