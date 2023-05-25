Below is a list of Memorial Day ceremonies in Brentwood, Antioch and Oakley where East County veterans and residents can honor fallen service members.
Brentwood: Monday, May 29
Memorial Day Ceremony
The Veterans of Foreign War Post 10789 and the Marine Corps League Det. 1155 is hosting an annual Memorial Ceremony at the Union Cemetery at 11545 Brentwood Blvd. The ceremony will begin at 9 a.m.. For more information, contact Bill Weber at vfw11B@gmail.com
Antioch: Monday, May 29
Oak View Cemetery Memorial Day Ceremony
The Rivertown Lions Club is hosting a Memorial Day service at Oak View Memorial Park at 2500 E. 18th St. The event begins at 8 a.m. with a pancake breakfast, then a 10 a.m. ceremony honoring veterans.
Oakley: Saturday, May 27
Memorial Day Ceremony
The city of Oakley is hosting a Memorial Day ceremony at Civic Center Plaza at 3231 Main St. from 10-11 a.m. For more information, contact Alicia at oleary@ci.oakley.ca.us.
Veterans monthly meetings
For local veterans looking for support, camaraderie and resources, Brentwood and Oakley veterans groups have monthly meetings:
Brentwood: The American Legion Post 202 monthly meeting (on the second Wednesday of the month) is at 6:30 p.m. at the Brentwood Veterans Memorial Building at 757 First St. in Brentwood. The meeting is open to all U.S. Armed Services veterans. The organization encourages all veterans in East County to come and see what is available to them. For more information, visit https://www.aml202.org.
Oakley: The veterans of Oakley monthly meeting (on the first Wednesday of each month) is held at 5:30 p.m. at the Oakley Senior Center on 215 2nd St. For more information, call 925-783-0818 or visit http://bit.ly/3mugBjv
