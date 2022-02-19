A man and toddler rode bikes just before sunset in mid December alongside Marsh Creek near Dainty Avenue and Central Boulevard in Brentwood.
The creek’s shallow stream of water had a steady flow as it traveled through the openings beneath the deck of the Dainty Avenue bridge. The area had received nearly 3 inches of rain over the course of just a few days.
The man pointed out the water level to the boy as they rode past. He noted that it was rare for Marsh Creek to be so full.
But at one time, it wouldn’t have been so out of the ordinary to see the creek brimming.
Doreen Pierce Forlow had grown up just down the road from that particular stretch of creek on Oak Street. The 75-year-old president of the East Contra Costa Historical Society recalled it always being filled with water when she was a child and that it would often overflow when it rained.
“One of the big deals was, ‘Are we going to have to evacuate?’ because Marsh Creek would go over the top at Dainty Avenue,” Pierce Forlow said. “We would always be concerned that we would be flooded out.”
Two “overflow catches” have since been built near the John Marsh Historic Home at 21789 Marsh Creek Road in Brentwood to help prevent flooding, she said, noting that the second had been built as an overflow for the first.
“Now none of them are even full of water at all,” Pierce Forlow said. “I guess there’s a little water in that (Marsh Creek) Reservoir there, but not much.”
She attributes the regular lack of water in Marsh Creek partially to California’s current drought, which has been ravaging the state for several years.
According to the U.S. Drought monitor, nearly all of California is experiencing drought conditions ranging from ‘moderate’ to ‘extreme.’ Contra Costa County is classified in the ‘severe’ drought category, the third most serious of the monitor’s drought classifications, conditions of which include decreased river flow and low reservoir levels.
Mark Boucher, senior hydrologist for Contra Costa County’s Flood Control and Water Conservation District, said Marsh and Kellogg creeks likely used to “‘move around’ a bit and flowed more easterly when they came down to the flat lands.” He noted that’s why Brentwood and Knightsen are so good for farming.
Marsh Creek flows about 30 miles from the eastern side of Mount Diablo through Brentwood, Antioch and Oakley to the western side of the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta.
“When farming occurred and railroads came in, the creeks were ‘forced’ into one location,” Boucher said. “Then when the flows topped its banks, the flood waters would escape and flow to the north and east, the general direction of the terrain slope.”
Anyone living east of Marsh Creek could have been in the path of water flow that never made it back to the creek, he added. However, Boucher chalks up a decrease in overall flooding in the area to storm runoff and flooding infrastructure that’s been installed in the past 60 years or so rather than recent dry conditions.
“The rainfall records that we have do not show any appreciable long term change in the amount of rain that is falling on a yearly basis,” Boucher said. Both the county and historical society have photographs of flooding in East Contra Costa County from the 1930s, 1940s and 1950s.
Boucher says the Brentwood area had previously been exclusively farmland and that large floods in the late 1950s had caused crop damage. In response, the district partnered with the Soil Conservation Service, now called the Natural Resource Conservation Service, “to channelize Marsh Creek and build several dams in the watershed” in order to protect crops from what is known as the 50-year storm, a high-precipitation storm that statistically happens only twice a century.
The district then began planning flood infrastructure to protect against the 100-year storm, statistically occurring once in a century, as housing development increased in the area, Boucher said. This included channel widening of Marsh Creek and constructing detention basins.
“Most of that planned flood control work has been completed,” he said. Three detention basins — Marsh Creek, Dry Creek, and Deer Creek reservoirs — were completed by the end of 1962, Boucher said. The basins are located east of Deer Valley Road between Marsh Creek and Balfour roads, two of which are stationed near the John Marsh Historic Home.
Boucher, who has worked for the county for about three decades in total, describes the reservoirs as “dry” basins that fill and empty quickly. He equated the function of a detention basin to that of a small dam.
“They have had water in them frequently (most big storms), but when they fill, they empty in a few days after the rain stops. They are designed this way to be ready for the next storm event as soon as possible,” Boucher said. “We don’t open any gates to drain them.”
A large storm in October and subsequent rainfall in December increased Marsh Creek Reservoir’s water elevation by about 3 feet at the end of last year. Brentwood has seen more than 8 inches of rain since October, with nearby areas receiving as much as 9 inches, records show.
But Boucher says that dry conditions in January — it’s been more than a month since the area last saw any rain — have caused the water elevation to go back down.
Rains in December– the third-wettest on record– would have also caused water levels in Marsh Creek to rise and the water to have more movement, Boucher said.
According to a photo from the East Contra Costa Historical Society, the Brentwood area also saw some flooding in 1993.
Casey Wichert, Brentwood’s assistant director of public works operations, has been with the city since 2010. Wichert isn’t aware of any flooding issues since the early 1990s, when development in the city “really started to kick off and get busy.”
He described city officials back then as “really forward thinking” and said they planned well for future development.
“They required the developers to put in all the infrastructure that’s in place today,” Wichert said in December. “You couldn’t build a new housing complex unless you also built in all the storm drain pipes that you needed to carry away the water off the streets so that they don’t flood.”
Those kinds of requirements are still in place for developers today, he said. The city also works to maintain current infrastructure and make sure anything new can work with its existing system.
Boucher says increased land development has actually increased storm runoff because ground that is occupied by housing developments, commercial areas and new roads doesn’t absorb as much moisture as undeveloped areas. But new flood control infrastructure has offset the additional runoff, he said.
“Over the years we have both elements in the land use changes that have increased storm runoff, but the engineered facilities that have been designed to contain (or control) that increase runoff,” Boucher said. “The result is more storm runoff, but less flooding than we experienced in the past.”
