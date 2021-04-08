This year’s wildflower season is well underway, and while the displays aren’t as spectacular as those of some past years, there’s still plenty to see. Go on a weekday if you can arrange it, as parks tend to be very crowded on weekends.
I haven’t visited all the parks yet, but here are some suggestions for wildflower viewing:
At Black Diamond Mines Regional Preserve in Antioch, walk the Chaparral Loop or Manhattan Canyon Trails. The soils there favor shooting stars, buttercups, blue dicks, and paintbrushes, among other wildflower varieties.
Black Diamond Mines is at the end of Somersville Road, 3½ miles south of Highway 4. There’s a parking fee of $5 per vehicle when the kiosk is staffed.
Farther afield, check out Morgan Territory Regional Preserve on Morgan Territory Road, about nine miles south of Marsh Creek Road near Clayton.
Sunol Regional Wilderness in southern Alameda County is a good bet. Walk Camp Ohlone Road to Little Yosemite, climb a short distance on Cerro Este Road, then return to the start on the Canyon View Trail.
Sunol is at the end of Geary Road off Calaveras Road south of I-680. There’s a parking fee of $5 per vehicle and Sunol is alcohol-free.
Also off of I-680, Vargas Plateau has great displays of poppies and red maids right now. Take the Vargas Road exit from I-680 between Sunol and Fremont and drive up the hill. Be aware that there are only about 25 parking spaces (including two for the disabled) at the trailhead, and there’s no parking at all on Vargas Road, so try to visit the trail on off-peak hours.
Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park in Pleasanton is another possibility. Start at the Foothill Staging Area on Foothill Road south of Castlewood Drive. Head up the Woodland or Oak Tree Trails to the top of the ridge. From there you can go on the Ridgeline or Thermalito Trails for wildflowers and panoramic views.
One of the best places for wildflowers in the regional parks is Rocky Ridge on the Ohlone Wilderness Trail, starting at Del Valle Regional Park south of Livermore.
It’s a two-mile climb to the ridge from Del Valle’s Lichen Bark picnic area, which pays off with beautiful wildflowers on the rocky soil of the ridge. Sometimes the goldfields are spectacular.
Del Valle is at the end of Del Valle Road off Mines Road about nine miles south of I-580. There’s a parking fee of $5 per vehicle, and the Ohlone Wilderness Trail requires a $2 permit good for a year from the date of purchase, available at the entrance kiosk.
Farther north in the park district, check out the Rocky Ridge View Trail or Las Trampas Ridge Trail at Las Trampas Regional Wilderness in San Ramon.
Another good park for wildflowers is Sobrante Ridge Regional Preserve off Castro Ranch Road in El Sobrante.
Hillside poppies are the attraction at Briones Regional Park. Walk up Old Briones Road from the Bear Creek staging area on Bear Valley Road about five miles east of Camino Pablo Road in Orinda.
Drive carefully; the road is narrow and winding. Once there, take the Volvon and Prairie Falcon Trails for wildflowers and great views of Mt. Diablo.
This is just a partial list. Maps with detailed driving directions to all these regional parks and more are available on the park district website, www.ebparks.org.
— Submitted by Ned MacKay, East Bay Regional Park District
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.