Women’s conference message: Get involved politically

“We need fresh faces and great ideas,” said Jennifer Quallick, Deputy Chief of Staff to County Supervisor for District 2, Candace Andersen. “These are vacancies that need a voice.”
Shauna Polk, Commissioner for Contra Costa Commission for Women and Girls (CCCWG) added, “Being engaged and doing your part and really making a difference is almost more important than being elected. Just being here in this first step is amazing.”
These were just two of the recommendations from women in leadership positions at a recent State of California Commissions Appointments Workshop presented by California Women Lead (CWL), at Brentwood City Hall.
According to the Center for American Women and Politics, only about 30% of California’s elected officials are women. Due to the lack of representation of women in legislation, the CCCWG and the CWL urge women to do more for their communities and let their voices be heard. Out of 467 positions, there are more than 50 vacancies in the state’s boards and commissions — empty slots that CWL encourages to be filled with more women. More women in government will permit more inclusive, well-rounded policies that produce more impactful solutions on state and local levels, the women said. Vacancies can be found at www.gov.ca.gov/appointments/.
Catherine Baker, FPPC Commissioner of California Women Lead, gave each of the seven people who attended a take-home packet with a guide on how to get appointed.
“California Women Lead is the longest in existence bi-partisan organization dedicated to getting women in appointed and elected leadership positions all across the state, local and state-wide,” Baker said. CWL has trained and mentored thousands of women across California on the appointment process, and their mission is to engage women to get them in leadership positions. This is about being a part of the solutions, she added.
According to Baker, many women haven’t realized that they have the ability and expertise to help build a more inclusive future for California. Women’s unique experiences and perspectives are a part of the key to fair and just policymaking because their voices are in positions where they can be heard. “What irks you?” Baker asked to get her listeners thinking, “What’s important to you?”
The first step in the journey to getting appointed is recognizing your values and why doing something about it matters, she said. There are four parts to the process: research, assess your readiness, apply, and seek support.
Identify the issues that are important to you.
Research the commission, such as: travel needs, meeting times, board members, and its background. Consider if you represent the commission’s values and policies.
Baker said that those who tend to be more successful in getting appointed often have stronger support systems, whether that be from family, board members, local elected officials, coworkers, or others. The more support given during the application process, the higher the chance of getting appointed.
Dena Acosta-Beere, a real estate agent from San Francisco who attended the seminar, said, “Now that my son is going into TK, I have all this free time to fill, to focus on my passions. I applied for the Concord Planning Commission because I honestly didn’t like how things were going in the city and in my district. We have a lot of multi-family housing, immigrants, and ESL citizens, and you can see it in our district, our streets, sidewalks, everything. That’s why I wanted to try to get on the City Planning Commission and maybe start there. Now I see there are so many opportunities within the city, county, and state levels. I’m kind of exploring where I want to be, but advocating for children is a big part of what I want to do.”
There are a variety of opportunities to serve the community, and getting appointed on commissions and boards can get more voices out there and into policymaking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.