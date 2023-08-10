Women’s conference message: Get involved politically

Photo courtesy of Savannah Pecknold

At the State of California Commissions Appointments Workshop at Brentwood City Hall on July 29, Joey Smith, Faye Maloney, Catherine Baker, and Shauna Polk explained the appointment application process and encouraged women to be more involved in the political process.

“We need fresh faces and great ideas,” said Jennifer Quallick, Deputy Chief of Staff to County Supervisor for District 2, Candace Andersen. “These are vacancies that need a voice.”

Shauna Polk, Commissioner for Contra Costa Commission for Women and Girls (CCCWG) added, “Being engaged and doing your part and really making a difference is almost more important than being elected. Just being here in this first step is amazing.”

These were just two of the recommendations from women in leadership positions at a recent State of California Commissions Appointments Workshop presented by California Women Lead (CWL), at Brentwood City Hall.

