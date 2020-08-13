Wondering where the lions are
Photo by Tony Kukulich

The first day of the new school year looked decidedly different on the Liberty High School campus, Monday, Aug. 10. All students in California are attending classes remotely as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

[Photos] First day of school for Liberty High School

1 of 9

Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags