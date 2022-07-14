World champion Blue Devils Drum and Bugle Corps performs locally

Photo by Melissa van Ruiten

The world champion Blue Devils Drum and Bugle Corps held their annual family showcase at Liberty High School in Brentwood on July 7.

The Blue Devils Drum and Bugle Corps returned to the competition field for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and East County residents got a taste of this year’s show during their Family Night showcase on July 7.