While the pandemic has turned life upside down for almost everyone, the natural world still moves according to its own schedule. A vineyard along Sunset Road in Brentwood, seen Friday, April 10, begins to show signs of life as the days get longer and temperatures begin to warm.
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Online Poll
Popular News, Videos & Slideshows
Articles
- Shooting in Brentwood critically injures resident
- Contra Costa Health Services secures Antioch Fairgrounds for COVID-19 medical site
- Speed likely a factor in Marsh Creek Road rollover
- Contra Costa County reveals COVID-19 case count by city
- California to discuss re-opening economies with Washington and Oregon
- Town of Discovery Bay to raise water, wastewater rates
- Gov. Newsom begins to discuss framework for easing restrictions of shelter-in-place order
- Contra Costa County ordered to shelter in place due to COVID-19
- Volunteer assembly line makes masks
- New Antioch cheer program hopes for post-pandemic return
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.