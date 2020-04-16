Vineyards Brentwood

Photo by Tony Kukulich

Wildflowers and vineyards are blooming along Sunset Road in Brentwood, Calif., as seen Friday, April 10, 2020.

While the pandemic has turned life upside down for almost everyone, the natural world still moves according to its own schedule. A vineyard along Sunset Road in Brentwood, seen Friday, April 10, begins to show signs of life as the days get longer and temperatures begin to warm.

[Photos] Spring flowers blooming in East County

