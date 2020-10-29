Worldly and otherworldly history at Union Cemetery

The early history of Union Cemetery has all of the makings of a great horror movie, and a new book by local historian and author Carol Jensen will make it easier for visitors to uncover that history.
“The cemetery has asked the East Contra Costa Historical Society (ECCHS) to revise the 2003 self-guided tour book,” said Jensen. “We started off with Kathy Leighton’s original document, and we expanded it. It’s going to be in color. It’s going to not just be pictures of the deceased, but it will include their headstone, or something that they were particularly known for.”
The new edition is expanded to 66 pages and, according to Jensen, incorporates more history than one might expect in a walking tour guide. That prompted a title change to “Historic Union Cemetery.” It is currently available for preorder at Amazon and is expected to be sold at both Union Cemetery and the ECCHS.
Prior to 1878, burials that weren’t performed on family properties took place at the Point of Timber Cemetery on Wills Ranch, located at what is now the intersection of Marsh Creek Road and Byron Highway. But that location had a couple of problems. The first was it was located close to the Excelsior School, and parents were concerned that students on the building’s second floor could see burials that took place during school hours. The second issue was more serious. The ground on which the cemetery was located was prone to flooding. The cemetery was underwater for much of each rainy season, making winter funerals all but impossible.
Seeking a solution to the swamped graves, Colburn Preston sold four acres of his property for $400, specifying that the land was to be used exclusively as a cemetery. Union Cemetery came into existence on Nov. 1, 1878.
“There was some talk that someone was buried here earlier,” said Patricia Howard, co-manager of Byron-Brentwood-Knightsen Union Cemetery District (BBKUCD). “They weren’t sure if it was an actual burial or if the headstone was brought over from another cemetery. I like to think that they were here before everybody else.”
Immediately after the purchase of the Preston property, seven bodies previously buried at the Point of Timber graveyard were moved to the new location along with their grave markers. The Union Cemetery Association was formed to manage the facility, and 50 years later, the residents voted to create the BBKUCD. Oakley residents opted not to join the newly formed special district. At the time, a high percentage of Oakley residents were Roman Catholic, and Holy Cross Cemetery in Antioch was their preference for a final resting place.
Over the years, the cemetery expanded to its current 10-acre size, and plans are in place to continue to add to the property. Among the roughly 3,300 people buried at Union Cemetery are several historical personalities, and interestingly, those names are tied to the otherworldly goings-on at the cemetery.
Stephanie Dourgarian is the owner of Brentwood Historic Ghost Tours. She and fellow tour guide Kimie Good have conducted paranormal research in Union Cemetery. Dourgarian noted that Frances (Donner) Wilder, a daughter of George and Tamsen Donner and a survivor of the infamous Donner Party, is buried at Union Cemetery. She is thought to follow visitors trying to touch them.
“One of our favorites, whom we talk about on our Brentwood tour, is buried there — Joseph Rolando,” said Dourgarian. “He’s the one who came and bootlegged booze and owned the whole city block where Boards N More is. We have attempted to communicate with him there, and though we did not hear anything, we did feel a peaceful breeze and received some hits on our K2 meter. We have brought Joe gifts such as whiskey and cigars that we know he enjoyed, and believe he likes us being there.”
Tobe LaGrand, who was once the constable of Byron, is another wandering soul buried in Union Cemetery. The source of his restlessness is said to be his grave marker that keeps sinking into the ground and disappearing, only to be uncovered when the ground is occasionally leveled.
“There are funny things that happen in cemeteries,” Howard said. “Who knows why? You just can’t explain it. You just don’t know.”
Howard went on to say that while working in the office at Union Cemetery, she will sometimes feel a sudden temperature change or smell a scent as though someone just walked past.
“I think that’s the scary part, if you have your mind open to it,” said Aurora Garcia, BBKUCD manager. “I prefer not to. At night, I’d rather just not think about it. I have not experienced a scary moment here, and I hope I don’t.”
A stroll through the cemetery grounds today can remind visitors of a different time in the area’s history.
“When you walk here, you can go from the oldest burial from the 1800s to one that happened last week,” Howard said. “You have that huge span of time. For me, it connects me to the past.”
