In typical American high schools, four years of English are required and seniors traditionally take English 12 their final year.
However, Liberty High School is going down a different path.
Rather than offering regular English 12, Liberty will be adapting their curriculum to offer either Expository Reading and Writing Course (ERWC) or AP English Literature and Composition to seniors.
English 12 will officially be gone next school year (2022-2023) and the class of 2023 will be the first to test these new waters. Founded 120 years ago, Liberty High School is looking ahead to the future, and preparing for the new times ahead.
“We have evidence that the students that we have here, coming through our ERWC program, they are outperforming the students who take English 12 at the other feeder schools,” said Seng-ge Dorje, Liberty English teacher and chairperson of the English Department.
Dorje added that California’s three university college systems – UC (University of California), CSU (California State University), and community colleges are all “behind ERWC as a class.”
The ERWC class fulfills the “b” requirements for UCs and CSUs, and works to further students’ analyzing, interpreting and application of rhetorical strategies in a variety of literary texts. The curriculum also aims to increase the repertoire of students’ cognitive and metacognitive strategies in reading and writing.
“Looking at the compositions of the class, I felt like we were in danger of going into a way of tracking … if you’re a college-bound student you’re going to this class, and if you’re not a college-bound student you’re going to this class,” said Liberty Principal Efa Huckaby. “So, wanting to eliminate that was really one of the first things.”
Huckaby noted that he has worked at other schools that had offered both English 12 and ERWC, and some that only offered one or the other.
“It really is based on what they felt best fit the needs of the school,” he said.
In ERWC classes, students can expect to read works such as Into the Wild by Jon Krakauer, as well as texts based on newspaper articles and letters. Those taking the class will have chances to create persuasive and reflective essays, letters to the editor, and research projects, all while meeting requirements for post-secondary education, officials said.
“The bottom line is that there’s no one that I’ve had as a student in the last eight years I’ve been teaching the class that can’t pass the class,” Dorje said.
Another aspect Dorje emphasizes is how any student who takes English 12 and then attends a CSU will be asked to take an English placement test, regardless of their skill level. However, if they have taken ERWC and have passed the class with a C or higher, they do not have to take the placement test.
The current English 12 teachers at Liberty will be trained in the Expository Reading and Writing Course to prepare for this new implementation, officials said.
“The fact that we do have a number of teachers already on campus that have been using ERWC for a while helps because you do have those teachers that can support the newer teachers teaching it,” Huckaby said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.