Legal permanent residents interested in applying for United States citizenship are invited to You, Me, We, Oakley’s virtual citizenship drive.
During the event, participants will be screened for eligibility. Qualified participants will be assisted with the application process.
This virtual community citizenship drive is Saturday, April 10 at 10:00 a.m. via Zoom. Please call (925) 237-8581 ext. 11 to register.
For more information on what is required, visit https://bit.ly/3sOw0t0.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.