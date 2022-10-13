You’re watching Heritage Homecoming

EDITOR’S NOTE: Our Youth’s Corner columns are written by area high school students and cover a variety of local and national issues. The opinions expressed in the column solely represent the author and do not necessarily represent the editorial stance of this newspaper.
For Heritage High School students, Homecoming was a night to remember. Taking place on Sept. 17, Heritage hosted its annual homecoming dance in the stadium.
The week prior to the dance was full of Disney Channel themed activities; float decorating, Disney music playing during lunchtime, a celebratory 41-0 football win against Vintage Napa on Friday, and finally, the Homecoming rally. The Homecoming rally showcased all of the floats that the different grades got to create. For freshmen, High School Musical; for sophomores, Hannah Montana; for juniors, Camp Rock, and for seniors, Teen Beach Movie.
