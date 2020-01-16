Be who we want to be
By Veny Wijaya
Recently I came across a YouTube video that guesses a person’s major and career based on their appearance. This might seem like fun content to watch, but this says a lot about how society stereotypes people based on their outer look.
What comes across your mind when you see a rainbowed hair girl, holding a cigarette in her hand, wearing a spaghetti strap shirt? And what comes across your mind when you see a girl with thick-rounded spectacles, holding a dictionary in her hand and carrying a backpack? We would probably have the same judgement about these people.
As kids we are told what to wear and what not to wear, what to do and what not to do. Cartoons and movies also influence us, which sets this irrational and unreasonable standard that the society has set.
And whoever goes opposite, we became an outcast.
I was not the most fashionable person growing up and because of this, I had a hard time making friends. Is that the society that we want our youth to experience? Is that the society that all of us dreamt of?
Ser quien queramos ser
By Veny Wijaya
Recientemente me encontré con un video de YouTube que adivina la carrera y la carrera de una persona en función de su apariencia. Puede parecer un contenido divertido, pero dice mucho sobre como la sociedad estereotipa a las personas por su aspecto exterior.
¿Qué te viene a la mente cuando ves a una chica de cabello arcoíris, con un cigarrillo en la mano y una camisa con correa de espagueti? ¿Y qué te viene a la mente cuando ves a una chica con lentes gruesos y redondos, con un diccionario en la mano y una mochila? Probablemente tendríamos el mismo juicio sobre estas personas.
De niños se nos dice que usar y que no usar, que hacer y qué no hacer. Las caricaturas y las películas también nos influyen, lo que establece este estándar irracional que la sociedad ha establecido. Y si alguien va en contrario será marginado.
No era la persona más a la moda de mi infancia y por eso me costó mucho hacer amigos. ¿Es esa la sociedad que queremos que experimente nuestra juventud? ¿Es esa la sociedad con la que todos soñamos?
The Youth Expression Project (YEP) is a youth empowerment program provided free-of-charge to youth 14 to 24 by One Day At a Time, a fiscally-sponsored project of Community Initiatives, a 501(c)3 not-for-profit. To learn more, visit www.odatec.org.
Thank you to our sponsors, Zellerbach Family Foundation, The Brentwood Press and Delta Art Gallery.
