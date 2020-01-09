The masks we wear
by Yessenia Gaeta
It’s easy to hide yourself behind make up or masks. My photo attempts to reveal the true meaning of how portraying someone for the world to accept comes with uncovering oneself.
Es fácil esconderte detrás del maquillaje o de una máscara. Mi foto revela el verdadero significado/costo de retratar a uno mismo para que el mundo lo acepte, pero resulta en destaparse a uno mismo.
I respect myself now
by Michael Collias
Who am I is a question I’ve asked myself ever since I was a kid. I was different ever since elementary school. I laughed, I cried. I even almost took my life.
All I ever wanted was to be was normal and to be accepted.
When I considered the question, Who am I, for a few years, I thought I was a loser who had no friends and got picked on. Few years after, I thought I was a boy who was never going to be accepted.
Now I know I am a person who respects myself, loves myself and cares about myself.
I realized life is way too short to not do anything about it. You have to be able to overcome the obstacles that life hands you.
And when you succeed, the reward is impeccable. It’s taken me a long time to realize this, and I still don’t think I have figured it all out all the way. But when I do, I will finally be able to be happy.
Life isn’t a game, and things can change rapidly in a blink of an eye. When I lost my mom, I learned a lot. I had finally figured out, who am I.
Ahora me respeto
by Michael Collias
¿Quién soy? Es una pregunta que me he hecho desde que era un niño. Yo era diferente desde la escuela primaria. Reí, lloré, Incluso casi me quito la vida.
Lo que siempre quise fue ser normal y ser aceptado.
Cuando considere la pregunta, ¿Quién soy yo? Durante unos años, pensé que era un perdedor que no tenía amigos y me molestaban. Pocos años después, pensé que era un niño que nunca iba a ser aceptado. Ahora sé que soy una persona que me respeto a mi mismo, me amo y me preocupa por mí mismo.
Me di cuenta de que la vida es demasiado corta para no hacer nada al respect. Tienes que ser capaz de supercar los obstaculos que la vida te entrega. Y cuando tienes exito, la recompense es impecable. Me ha llevado much tiempo darme cuenta de esto, y todavia no creo haberlo descubierto del todo. Pero cuando lo haga, finalmente. Podre ser feliz.
La vida no es un juego, y las cosas pueden cambiar rápidamente en un abrir y cerrar de ojos. Cuando perdí a mi madre, aprendí mucho. Finalmente había descubierto quién soy
The single story of us Mexicans
by Selena Uribe
The stereotype people have of Mexicans is that they work in fields or mow lawns. In my opinion, I don’t think that’s true.
Mexicans don’t just work in the fields and mow lawns. We are some really hard working people. If it wasn’t for Mexicans, others probably wouldn’t have their lawns done.
Others also might see us Mexicans and ask if we play a sport and some of us say yes, and right away people think you play soccer. That’s not the only sport we play, we like playing other sports like volleyball, football and more.
We Mexicans are some really hard working people. We like getting everything done, we don’t like seeing anything dirty. People judge us by saying “we are some slaves,” but really we are just hard working people and at the end of the day, who do they pay to have their lawns mowed - us Mexicans.
La unica historia de nosotros los Mexicanos
by Selena Uribe
El estereotipo que la gente tiene de los mexicanos es que trabajan en los campos o cortan el césped. En mi opinión, no creo que sea cierto. Los mexicanos no solo trabajan en los campos y cortan el césped. Somos personas muy trabajadoras. Si no fuera por los mexicanos, otros probablemente cortarían su césped. Otros también podrían vernos a mexicanos y preguntarnos si jugamos un deporte y algunos de nosotros decimos que sí, y de inmediato la gente piensa que juegan fútbol. Ese no es el único deporte que jugamos, nos gusta jugar otros deportes como voleibol, fútbol y más. Los mexicanos somos personas muy trabajadoras. Nos gusta hacer todo, no nos gusta ver nada sucio. La gente nos juzga diciendo «somos unos esclavos», pero en realidad solo somos personas trabajadoras y, al final del día, a quién le pagan para que les corten el césped, a nosotros los mexicanos.
The Youth Expression Project (YEP) is a youth empowerment program provided free-of-charge to youth 14 to 24 by One Day At a Time, a fiscally-sponsored project of Community Initiatives, a 501(c)3 not-for-profit. To learn more, visit www.odatec.org.
Thank you to our sponsors, Zellerbach Family Foundation, The Brentwood Press and Delta Art Gallery.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.