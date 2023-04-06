Youth fair on April 8 to highlight Brentwood’s diversity and cultures

BRENTWOOD – Brentwood’s growth and diversity will take center stage this weekend at City Park with the city’s youth leading the way.

For the first time, Brentwood’s Youth Commission will host the Multicultural Fair on Saturday, April 8, from 1:30-4 p.m. The event will showcase some of the cultural clubs from Liberty, Heritage and Freedom high schools, and will include booths from the three high schools, along with various games, performances, music, food trucks and a fashion show at 3:15.

“There’s so much diversity here, it’s awesome,” said Owen Spishock, a Youth Commissioner for the City of Brentwood. “We’re trying to showcase that, especially within the youth because that’s going to be our next generation Brentwood residents. So we’re trying to foster that.”

