Youth fair on April 8 to highlight Brentwood’s diversity and cultures

BRENTWOOD – Brentwood’s growth and diversity will take center stage this weekend at City Park with the city’s youth leading the way.
For the first time, Brentwood’s Youth Commission will host the Multicultural Fair on Saturday, April 8, from 1:30-4 p.m. The event will showcase some of the cultural clubs from Liberty, Heritage and Freedom high schools, and will include booths from the three high schools, along with various games, performances, music, food trucks and a fashion show at 3:15.
“There’s so much diversity here, it’s awesome,” said Owen Spishock, a Youth Commissioner for the City of Brentwood. “We’re trying to showcase that, especially within the youth because that’s going to be our next generation Brentwood residents. So we’re trying to foster that.”
According to the Brentwood Youth Commission Vice Chairperson DD Salazar, the event is an opportunity for Brentwood youth to share their culture, “We wanted to give a space for youth to share their culture with our community in hopes of creating a welcoming community environment.”
Heritage and Liberty High Schools are scheduled to have clubs at the fair, including Heritage High School’s Fil-Am club, The Ethiopian & Eritrean Student Association Council, the Polynesian Club and a Tahitian group from Liberty High School’s Culture Shock club. Local dance group Asi Se Siente Mexico Ballet Folklorico will also perform at the fair.
The first major event for the Youth Commission follows several of their smaller events, such as the pool parties in the summer and craft nights. While the schools have done a similar type of event individually, Saturday marks the first time that they’ll all come together to host the event.
“We’re trying to incorporate it where it’s an entire community event where the community can really see what the youth and the community as a whole has to offer,” Spishock said.
Salazar highlighted that the event is important to Brentwood and its youth, as it creates an open environment and fosters safe spaces.
“The fair is very important for Brentwood youth because it’s creating a welcoming and safe space for youth and adults to learn about different cultures,” Salazar said. “Everyone will have a better understanding of each other’s cultural differences and similarities, which will ultimately create a more positive environment.”
Those going are recommended to bring their own lawn chairs or picnic blankets.
